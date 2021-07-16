Chamber Chat - July keeps York hopping

Balloon Days begins today. Festivities get going at York Country Club on Friday, July 16 with the golf tournament benefitting the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. The tournament is sold out …. however, all are invited come out later for music bingo, karaoke, silent auction and a dance.
In addition, Playground Committee members have raffle tickets in hand for a hot air balloon ride. You read that correctly, a hot air balloon ride for two ($500 value) will be raffled off and the winner can purchase tickets for only $10/each of 6 for $50. The winner can choose to ride Saturday evening (July 17) or Sunday morning (July 18). What a fun way to support this community effort. Contact Julie Hoffman, April McDaniel or Alisa Jaekel and they can help connect you with committee members who have tickets. Balloon ride will be dependent on the weather. If the balloon cannot take flight, there will be a consolation prize with a value of $500.The balloon pilot is also offering the full balloon experience for those who would like to soar the skies over York. These rides will take place Saturday evening and Sunday morning. You can get information on this on the Facebook page for the convention center. I encourage you to go to https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/ and find more information on calendar of events (July 16). Also happening on the 16th is the beach party from 1–5 at the Family Aquatic Center hosted by York Parks and Recreation. At 6 p.m., Parks and Rec will host a cornhole tournament at York Country Club.
Saturday, July 17, downtown York is where you want to be. Local merchants will have bargains galore on the sidewalks in front of their stores. This longstanding tradition of sidewalk sales in Downtown York is something we all look forward to. While you are downtown, be sure to check out the student stores set up amongst the businesses. These students will have just completed a two-week ESI Camp where they learned to develop their businesses and create the products they are selling. ESI Camp is coordinated through York County Development Corporation (YCDC), York Public Schools and Nebraska Extension in York.
Beginning at 9 a.m., YCDC will also be hosting the Adult Involvement Fair. Organizations are still being accepted and YCDC would like to invite any and all York County service clubs, community groups, church groups, or non-profits to our second annual Adult Involvement Fair. Groups will be interspersed among the sidewalk sales.
With a year off due to COVID, the crew at York’s Holthus Convention Center are excited to host Transportation Exploration once again for the children in our community. A new attraction this year will be a tethered hot air balloon ride. Keep a close eye on social media for when free timed tickets open up for registration. This is a free event and the gates will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Businesses or organizations interested in participating can email tcarlson@cityofyork.net for more information.
Cool yourself down after all that shopping and exploring by taking part in the city-wide water fight in Downtown York at 2 p.m. Every year, I see family and friend groups enjoy cooling off during this fun event. There will be popsicles (while supplies last) thanks to Emmanuel Lutheran Church as well. The weekend will close with a Dive In Movie at the Family Aquatic Center beginning at 9 p.m. We invite you to come and shop, and enjoy York July 16 and 17.
There is still time to submit your application for this year’s Leadership York Class. The steering committee is looking forward to connecting with this newest class of leaders in York. Leadership York hopes to represent a cross-section of citizens from a variety of backgrounds and graduates bring divergent perspectives to address the needs of our area. Applications are being accepted through July 26 for the Fall 2021 class and can be found online at https://yorkchamber.org/leadership/.
The Adulting Series presented by York Young Professionals, Session 1: Personal Finance 101 will be held. Join YP July 20, from 12-1 p.m. at York’s City Auditorium (North Dining Room) to learn over the lunch hour about personal finance. Speakers from York State Bank will cover topics including budgeting, credit scores, and how to avoid scams and identity theft. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to kristak@yorkchamber.org. Admission is FREE to YP members, $5 for non-members. Payments can be made via check, cash, or Venmo @yorknechamber.
There is still time to register for Let’s Connect which will take place Tuesday, July 20, from 2:30-4 p.m., at York College in the Mackey Center. Topic will be Community Involvement’s Impact. Listen and learn from a group of panelists about how their involvement within our community has had a direct impact on their business. Snacks will be provided. Let’s Connect is a time for businesses and organizations to bring team members at all levels. The casual setting allows for conversation and idea sharing while making new connections within the community. RSVP to info@yorkchamber.org by July 16.
The Chamber’s next Vibe @ 5 will take place on Thursday, August 19 at McLean Beef’s new location on South Highway 81. Stay tuned for specific details for this opportunity to meet the McLean family and their team.
We are gearing up for Yorkfest 2021, Building Community Connections. The Lego-themed weekend will be fun for everyone. This year’s community celebration will kick off on Thursday, September 9. There will be a salad luncheon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to begin the day. Later, downtown York will see the return of bounce houses for the children. The child ID program will once again be available for families and the Farmers Market will remain at the library. The 1-mile fun run take place on Thursday and the evening will finish up with a magic show at the library. York College will also be hosting an event at the Clayton Museum.
Friday, the Prayer Breakfast will take place at York’s Holthus Convention Center; the Flights of Honor Display will open at York’s City Auditorium. The Royalty Committee will host their luncheon at York Country Club where they crown their Yorkfest King and Queen. New this year, there will be a “Brick Building” contest. This is open to everyone of all ages. These creations will be on display throughout York. Friday afternoon schedule your late day snack to come to the Boy Scouts funnel cake truck.
Saturday, September 11 will be big day for Yorkfest. The fireman’s pancake feed returns, the car show will take place and the Flights of Honor Display will continue to be available for viewing. Sixth Street will be packed with vendors for the street fair and the Grand Parade will be the highlight of the celebration. Throughout the morning, there will be goodies offered to those in the downtown area and the popular bloody mary bar returns in addition to a couple of sloppy joe feeds. The afternoon doesn’t slow down. The family mini-golf-o-rama is set and the skate contest never disappoints. The poker run is back and the bike at night will also take place. Close out your day at Wessels with music and dance to the sounds from the Westwind Band.
Sunday, we finish up the weekend with the Knights of Columbus Breakfast, co-ed sand volleyball tournament and the final day to view the Flights of Honor Display.
We are working on the official Yorkfest booklet with York News-Times and we will have that completed soon. For now, I encourage you to register you and your family for the various activities at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/.
Hope to see you all this weekend for Balloon Days in York!