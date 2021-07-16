Chamber Chat - July keeps York hopping

In addition, Playground Committee members have raffle tickets in hand for a hot air balloon ride. You read that correctly, a hot air balloon ride for two ($500 value) will be raffled off and the winner can purchase tickets for only $10/each of 6 for $50. The winner can choose to ride Saturday evening (July 17) or Sunday morning (July 18). What a fun way to support this community effort. Contact Julie Hoffman, April McDaniel or Alisa Jaekel and they can help connect you with committee members who have tickets. Balloon ride will be dependent on the weather. If the balloon cannot take flight, there will be a consolation prize with a value of $500.The balloon pilot is also offering the full balloon experience for those who would like to soar the skies over York. These rides will take place Saturday evening and Sunday morning. You can get information on this on the Facebook page for the convention center. I encourage you to go to https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/ and find more information on calendar of events (July 16). Also happening on the 16th is the beach party from 1–5 at the Family Aquatic Center hosted by York Parks and Recreation. At 6 p.m., Parks and Rec will host a cornhole tournament at York Country Club.