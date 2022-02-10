Chamber Chat -- Exchange your Chamber Checks for Chamber Check Cards at the York Home & Garden Show

Back in November, I wrote that the Chamber was in the process of changing over to Chamber Check Cards from Chamber Checks. From Board approval in February 2021 to now, the entire process is very close to being live! Our Team has been working with Chamber businesses to get their point of sales onboarded to our system. Over the last few weeks, we have been doing test purchases to make sure the cards are being accepted at approved locations. As of this writing, there are over 50 businesses that are “linked & live”. Chamber Cards are able to be accepted at any Chamber Business once they have completed the onboarding process. The businesses that are linked as of today (Feb. 11, 2022) are: Bear's Furniture, Blue Valley Community Action, Chances R Restaurant, Charlie's U-save Pharmacy, City of York Offices, City of York Landfill, Crossroads Awards, Dollar Fresh, Dragonfly Studios, Eyecare Associates, Faller Landscape, Ridgeland Park Apartments, Ginny's Hallmark, GoodyPop, Grand Central Foods, Chamber of Commerce ,Harmony Nursery & Daylily Farm, House Stars Cleaning Service, Janssen Ford of York, Jensen Lumber Company, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Klein's Blue River, Lichti's TV & Appliance, McCormick’s Heating & Air, McLean Beef, Mid America Vision Center, Midwest Auto Parts York (NAPA), Mill Seed & Supply, Moguls Transmission, North Printing & Office Supply, Orscheln Farm and Home, Penner's Auto and Tire, Peterson's Petal Co., Quail Gun Manufacturing & Repair, Scentsy - Jen Fuehrer, Scooters, Sun Theatre, Sunset Bowl, The HairBenders Salon, The Quilt Basket, Tractor Supply -York, Urgent Care of York, Victorian Inn & Suites, Virtual Impressions, Walmart, Wessels Living History Farm, York Ace Hardware, York Boot N Repair, York College, York Country Club, York Dental Associates, York Elks Club, York General Hospital, York Medical Clinic, York parks & Recreation, York Quick Clinic, and Yorkshire Playhouse. We ask for your patience with our member businesses and our office as we all learn together this new system.
As part of our official “roll out” of the Chamber Check Card, we will be set up at the home show to exchange chamber checks for chamber check cards. We are asking those that have Chamber Checks at home to bring them out to the Home and Garden Show so we can make the switch for you. As an added incentive, for every $50 of chamber checks we transfer onto cards, we will donate 5% to our local foodbank.
One week from today is the annual Home and Garden Show. Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and we will go until 7 p.m. that night. We will open again at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and the show will close at 2 p.m. There is no admission to the show, but this year, we are partnering with the York County 4-H groups for a canned food/paper goods drive. If you are able to donate nonperishable items the 4-H members will take care of getting them to the appropriate agencies.
On Friday, Feb. 18 from 3 – 6 p.m. the Shred-It truck will be located on the south end of the convention center parking lot and residents are invited to bring their financial and medical records to be shredded. It can be very tempting to just throw these items in the trash, but experts warn us that there are people out there that are just waiting get your information. Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important to the Shred-It truck sponsors (Union Bank & Trust and York General). There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.
Last year, we had the Goodwill truck on site accepting donations. Again, we continued to receive calls requesting to continue offering this service. We reached out to our local store and they connected us with their main office and all systems are go! Goodwill will have a donation truck at the Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Goodwill officials have stated, “We can accept all items that meet our standards!” A guide to help with what can be accepted is on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/home-and-garden-show/.
That is just what is going on in the parking lots. Inside the convention center there is a lot more happening! We invite you to hop on one of the golf cart shuttles and enjoy the car to door service that has become a staple of this show. Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental have been providing the carts for this service since we began hosting the show at the convention center.
York’s Young professionals will be manning the food stand both days of the show. They will be selling Valentino’s on-site and will be serving in the North Dining Room. York High School FFA students and sponsors will be hosting the very popular pancake feed on Saturday morning from 8 – 11 a.m. Your donations will be greatly appreciated.
Fresh popcorn returns! The Chamber Ambassadors, Board Members and volunteers will be offering fresh popcorn to those attending the show. We were not able to offer this last year and it was greatly missed. While you are enjoying your popcorn, stroll the exhibit hall visiting with all the vendors. A vendor list can be found at https://yorkchamber.org/home-and-garden-show/.
Cornerstone Bank and Cornerstone Insurance Group are partnering with the York Area Chamber of Commerce to bring a Business Lunch and Learn to you. A complimentary lunch will be served in the Beer Garden at Chances “R” at noon on Feb. 23 with a short informative program to follow. Cassi Johansen, AVP Information Security at Cornerstone Bank, Sergeant Alex Hildebrand, Criminal Investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department and Chicago based Alec Immordino, AU a Professional Liability Broker with Arlington Roe will be on hand to discuss Common Scams that target Businesses today. They will share valuable information on trends in Security compromises and how to avoid becoming a victim. Please mark your calendars, RSVPs are requested for an accurate count on meals. Please do so by Tuesday, Feb. 15 by emailing Kim Mortensen at kmortensen@cornerstoneconnect.com or by calling Kim at the bank, 402-363-7411 ext. 7509.
Let’s Connect and talk about how to retain and keep current employees and what incentives will attract new employees! The Chamber will host Let’s Connect on Tuesday, March 1 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Attendance is complimentary with RSVP and lunch is available for $10/person upon request. Reservations are needed by Feb. 16 (info@yorkcha,ber.org).
The 2022 Youth Involvement Fair will be held on Thursday, March 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. at York’s City Auditorium! This event is a coordinated effort by the York Chamber of Commerce and York Parks and Recreation to bring together organizations who offer late spring, summer, and early fall programs for youth in one location for an evening. The event promotes the many activities available for youth with a wide variety of interests! Contact Emily if you have questions. Register your business/organization before spaces fill! (https://yorkchamber.org/youth-involvement-fair/)
Flavors of York County is set for April 7 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. This year’s Leadership York Class have been busy planning for this annual event. Tickets are on sale now! They can be purchased from any Leadership York Class member or online at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/.
We are thankful that we are able to put together community events, trainings and connection opportunities as well as be a recourse for both our members and the community. The chamber team is grateful to be part of a great community.