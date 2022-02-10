Chamber Chat -- Exchange your Chamber Checks for Chamber Check Cards at the York Home & Garden Show

Back in November, I wrote that the Chamber was in the process of changing over to Chamber Check Cards from Chamber Checks. From Board approval in February 2021 to now, the entire process is very close to being live! Our Team has been working with Chamber businesses to get their point of sales onboarded to our system. Over the last few weeks, we have been doing test purchases to make sure the cards are being accepted at approved locations. As of this writing, there are over 50 businesses that are “linked & live”. Chamber Cards are able to be accepted at any Chamber Business once they have completed the onboarding process. The businesses that are linked as of today (Feb. 11, 2022) are: Bear's Furniture, Blue Valley Community Action, Chances R Restaurant, Charlie's U-save Pharmacy, City of York Offices, City of York Landfill, Crossroads Awards, Dollar Fresh, Dragonfly Studios, Eyecare Associates, Faller Landscape, Ridgeland Park Apartments, Ginny's Hallmark, GoodyPop, Grand Central Foods, Chamber of Commerce ,Harmony Nursery & Daylily Farm, House Stars Cleaning Service, Janssen Ford of York, Jensen Lumber Company, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Klein's Blue River, Lichti's TV & Appliance, McCormick’s Heating & Air, McLean Beef, Mid America Vision Center, Midwest Auto Parts York (NAPA), Mill Seed & Supply, Moguls Transmission, North Printing & Office Supply, Orscheln Farm and Home, Penner's Auto and Tire, Peterson's Petal Co., Quail Gun Manufacturing & Repair, Scentsy - Jen Fuehrer, Scooters, Sun Theatre, Sunset Bowl, The HairBenders Salon, The Quilt Basket, Tractor Supply -York, Urgent Care of York, Victorian Inn & Suites, Virtual Impressions, Walmart, Wessels Living History Farm, York Ace Hardware, York Boot N Repair, York College, York Country Club, York Dental Associates, York Elks Club, York General Hospital, York Medical Clinic, York parks & Recreation, York Quick Clinic, and Yorkshire Playhouse. We ask for your patience with our member businesses and our office as we all learn together this new system.