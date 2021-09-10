Celebrating the York community

2021 Yorkfest has arrived!

The grand parade will not disappoint as we have a great line-up, with more than 65 entries with 16 of them being marching bands. This year, the parade falls on the 20th anniversary of September 11 attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. In addition to Yorkfest-themed floats, there will be some entries honoring Americans who perished on that day.

Friday, the Prayer Breakfast will take place at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Ron Brown will once again bring a message of encouragement to the York community. Those wanting to attend ($15/per person) or sponsor a table ($250/per table of eight) can do so at: https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. The Flights of Honor Display will open at York’s City Auditorium for residents and guests to see. Viewing will be open from noon – 7 p.m. The Royalty Committee will host their luncheon at York Country Club where they will crown their Yorkfest King and Queen. On Friday afternoon, everyone is encouraged to view the 30 different creations that our brick builders have submitted. Krista has spent the week connecting host locations with the creators. We are excited to see all the creativity of all those that have signed up. While you are viewing these fantastic displays, schedule your late day snack to come to the Boy Scouts Funnel Cake Truck which will be located in front of Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate Offices.