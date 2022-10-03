Busy months ahead

First of all, I want to congratulate everyone who made the recent fall version of Sip & Stroll last week a giant success. I usually volunteer at one of the many sites, but this year I was at the Mother Ship (Chamber office) to help with crowd control. I made sure people were going out the correct door, but not going in the same door. The crowds were huge and I got to see many I haven’t seen in a while.

I got many comments about my beard and yes, I’m hoping to play Santa again for York this season. I need to grow it out a bit more and then fluff it out, but at least it’s a start. I will be back in my hut located by the library again. Dates and times will be announced soon. It’s always fun to see the kids, let them tug at my beard and watch their face when they realize it’s real.

The Nebraska Czech’s annual Czechfest is approaching rather quickly too. It will be Sunday, October 16, at the Holthus Convention Center. This year’s event is dedicated to a founding member of the Nebraska Czechs of York, Jean Lamp. They will have the usual events highlighted by a delicious Czech meal. While there will be no admission charged, there will be additional fees for the lunch and kolaches. Overall, it’s a fun afternoon for all, hope you can join us!

I’m very excited that I can get to Omaha this week for the Yom Kippur meal or break the fast as we call it. Bob will be taking me in to my cousin Jeff’s house for the meal. Yom Kippur is The Day of Atonement in the Jewish religion. We are supposed to pray for forgiveness for all we’ve wronged this year. We also fast for 24 hours and then gather for a feast to break the fast. It will be good to see my family since I missed Rosh Hashana (New Year’s).

Coming up near Halloween are two community events: Haunt the Holthus and downtown Trick or Treating. Boy, kids have many more opportunities to get candy than we did when I was a kid. We used to set up “greed stations” around our neighborhood where we would unload our candy several times that night. I remember my mom covering up my costume with my winter coat on Halloween. I learned to carefully dump my coat in the neighborhood. I would sometimes freeze, but people got to see my costume. My older brother and I use to sneak into my sister’s room and carefully steal her special candy, and then hear her scream and cry about it the next day to my folks. Fun times!

While I was trying to decide what to write about this week, I realized it’s been a while since I put trivia in this column. As you probably know, my head is filled with useless trivia and I need to get rid of it at times or my head would explode. But what kind of trivia should I ask? I have so much to pick from.

Nebraska trivia for example: Name the town where the tin roof sundae was created? That would be Potter, Nebraska. It is still a must stop while visiting that little panhandle town.

Kool-Aid was invented in what town? It’s not in Cambridge but Hastings!

The Rueben Sandwich was created where? Not New York City, but in Omaha.

York here is the hometown of Fred Niblo. You might ask who is Fred Niblo? He is one of the founders of the Motion Pictures Academy, home of The Oscars. He was a highly sought-after silent film director in the day, directing the biggest names in Hollywood such as Douglas Fairbanks, Greta Garbo and Rudolph Valentino.

Nebraska boasts some of the Oscar winners including Omaha native Marlon Brando (winning for “On the Waterfront” and “The Godfather”); Henry Fonda born in Grand Island (for “On Golden Pond”); Sandy Dennis from Hastings (for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe?”); and Hilary Swank from Lincoln won it twice (once for “Boys Don’t Cry” and the second for “Million Dollar Baby”). The only Oscar statue on display was for Spencer Tracy’s portrayal of Father Flannigan. It’s on display at Boys Town. Hastings native Neil Hefti wrote the theme music for TV’s “Batman” and “The Odd Couple.”

There have been several movies winning Oscars that were filmed in Nebraska including “Boys Town” (filmed outside of Omaha at Boys Town); “Terms of Endearment” (filmed mostly in Lincoln) and “Paper Moon” (filmed in southeast Nebraska). Marg Helgenburg of CSI fame, grew up near Fremont, Swoozie Kurtz (Mike and Molly) grew up in Omaha and actress Debra Kerr (“The King and I”) grew up in Omaha too.

Nebraska has its claim to fame in several places, I’ve named a few. My hand was in “Terms of Endearment.” I was attending UNL at the time and they were looking for extras to be a part of the film. Not knowing how huge the film would be, I volunteered to be a part of the crowd on campus where Jeff Daniels chased Debra Winger. I could see that I wouldn’t be in the camera shot, so I waived my arm and it made it to the movie. I’ve never been discovered yet, but I do remember getting Debra Winger’s autograph on a napkin. My mom was supposed to be in “About Schmidt” with Jack Nicholson until the director heard her make a negative comment about Mr. Nicholson. We Kirshenbaums must have a bad reputation in Hollywood.