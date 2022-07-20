Business Beat -- Penners Tire & Auto celebrates 50 years

Clarence and Carolyn Hoffman purchased Penners from Shorty Penner 50 years ago on June 30, 1982. The business, located at 903 N. Lincoln Avenue, York recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of that date.

Penners was originally located right west of the York City Auditorium on the corners of 6th Street and Nebraska Avenue. Penners moved to its present location in the late 1980’s which was formerly the location of the Geis Motor Company.

The Hoffmans’ son, Charlie, now runs the day-to-day operation presently as he and Derek Fenster purchased the business from the Hoffmans at the end of 2020. Fenster worked at Penners starting at age 14 and returned to the business after college and has been a mainstay there for over 40 years.

Charlie of course worked there growing up and returned full-time to the business in 1999. A move that he said was the right one for him after a couple of years in the financial planning arena.

Penners Tire & Auto offers a wide array of automotive services. Penners offers full-service automotive and tire sales and service and complete automotive repair and maintenance. There are five ASE certified mechanics on staff of 22 employees.

“We handle everything from the front headlights back to the taillights and everything in between,” said Charlie Hoffman. “Everything except body work.”

Penners also have three dedicated farm service trucks and Hoffman said that two out of the three are busy every day. “Those used to be busy usually during planting and harvest season,” he said. “Now everyone has more things going on and we’re out in the country most every day.”

Penners also sells bulk oil and floor dry over a several state region.

Some of the national brands you’ll find at Penners include Michelin, BF Goodrich, Nitto and Cooper on the tire side. The business also sells a lot of AC Delco batteries and Ready-Lift level and lift kits.

The business boasts of a lot of loyal local customers but also sees quite a bit of business that comes off the busy I-80 interchange.

Open House this Thursday

Red Couch Counseling, located at 223 East 8th Street, York, will be hosting an open house on Thursday July 21st from 4:30-6:30 p.m.. The open house will commence with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by snacks and drinks inside with the members of Red Couch Counseling.

“We will provide tours of the updated building and be available to discuss mental health and counseling services in our community,” said Bobbie Alley-Tonniges. .” We would be honored if you'd join us as we reserve this time to get to know the community we serve. If you are unable to attend the open house but wish to get in touch regarding the services offered by Red Couch Counseling please email welcome@redcouchcounseling.org or call 402.710.0564”

Congrats

Congratulations to Nathan Heinz as he was the lucky guy that found Pirate Jim’s medallion this past week. I remember when he found it at the fairgrounds with his sister about ten years ago. He is the grandson of Paul and Carol Toms and he and his siblings would come vacation in York while the Treasure Hunt was going on.

Pirate Jim is going to have to step up his game next year. Hope everyone had fun searching this year and better luck next year if you were close this year.

What the heck?

Garage Sales. Some people love them. Some hate them. Neighbor Bob Lewis and I are going to give it a shot this Friday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. at 410 N. Michigan Avenue here in York.

You’ll find some lawn art and a whole lot of other stuff. Cash only so go to the bank before you stop by. See you there.