Brochures to be swapped for the busy summer ahead

May 17-18 brings another annual Brochure Swap to North Platte. I will be loading up the Kia Soul with several thousand brochures to take and swap with tourism entities from all over Nebraska. They come from all over the state, east to west, north to south and all points in between, to share their new 2022 publications and brochures. Individuals with attractions, lodging properties, CVB’s, Chambers of Commerce, information centers, outfitters, museums, events and tourism coalitions, may pack their boxes (or little red wagons, in some cases) full or whatever materials that they may need to get through the anticipated busy summer. So far, the price of fuel has not deterred the public from traveling, and we intend to influence as many Nebraska travelers as we can with our publications.

Yorkshire Playhouse, in its 49th season, will present “Little Women,” by Kate Hamill and adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, May 20-22 and 26-27 and 29. Thursday - Friday are 7:30 p.m. curtains and Saturday - Sunday are a 2 p.m. matinee. Virtual performance is scheduled for May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by John Baker, it will bring the classic tale to life on our local stage.

First United Methodist Church has artificial flowers and arrangements available for Memorial Day decorating. You will need to contact Sue at the church office, which is accessible by using the alley (East) door. Office hours are Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 4 p.m. You may also contact Sue at 402.362.4571. There is no charge, but donations are accepted, with proceeds going to the Methodist Youth Activity Fund projects. Donations may be sent to, or dropped off at the church office.

Jared Stark of York University gave me a tour of the newly renovated Hulitt Hall on the York University Campus. What an amazing addition to their campus! Built in 1903, it is one of the most beautiful buildings still on campus. It offers offices and conference room spaces on all three floors. The conference rooms will be available to other groups and entities coming into York for a minimal rate, which certainly enhances space availability for anyone, local or otherwise, needing meeting space. The color palette is in muted grays and the windows offer spectacular views of campus and East Hill Ballfield. Be sure to take a tour when they have their open house!

I had another new experience on Tuesday. . . I volunteered to help with Election Day at the City Auditorium. I arrived precisely at 7 a.m., dressed comfortably in shorts and Reebok shoes, carrying my little cooler bag with ice water, trail mix bars, sausage and cheese packets and a couple of Kit Kat bars for good measure. We set up our tables, counted ballot sheets and arranged everything artfully and in the pre-determined order that the head judge had wished. I was assigned the check-in part, which everyone else readily agreed was the least likely for me to mess up. I followed the rulebook which said “Smile, be pleasant, act excited, don’t swear, and above all else, DO NOT MAKE FUN OF ANYONE’S NAME!” I didn’t, but I did have to ask a couple people to please repeat the spelling of their last name. I think they tired of me asking because they flipped their driver’s license on the counter. Then there was more than one who I tried very hard to look up under their birth or maiden name instead of their married name.

Towards the end of the day, I asked one lady how her last name was spelled. She said, “Just like it sounds . . . just like everyone else spells it.”

“And that is how?” I replied.

“White . . . W.H.I.T.E . . . just like the color!” she said.

“Did you know that technically white is the absence of all color?”

“Did YOU know that what I really want to do is vote yet tonight?”

“First name Betty?” I queried.

“Ha, ha! Aren’t you just the funny guy? Like I never heard that before!”

“Not from me you haven’t! But thanks for voting today, and you have a nice evening!”

My big takeaway from the entire 13 hours is that I need to pack good snacks like Tod Riley did . . . Dot’s Honey Mustard Pretzels and Reeses’s Pretzels Bows dipped in peanut butter and drizzled in chocolate were in his bag. I’m learning!

P.S. . . . “Betty” White is a close friend who is ok with a little kidding!

For your calendars:

May 13 -- York High School Spring Play Production - York High School Theater

May 15 -- York High School Graduation - York City Auditorium

May 20-22 & 26-27 & 29 -- “Little Women” - Yorkshire Playhouse

May 22-27 -- York University Annual Round-Up Elder Hostel - York University Campus

May 30 -- Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park opens -Henderson

June 5 – Barrelfest - Wessels Living History Farm

June 7 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market starts - Downtown City Park

June 7 -- Russia to America Kid’s Camp - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

June 9 -- York Farmer’s Market starts - Kilgore Memorial Library

June 12-18 -- York University Annual Soul Quest - York University Campus

June 17 -- Annual York Chamber Golf Tournament - York Country Club

June 18 -- “From Long Hope to Henderson: Our Early Town and Businesses” Luncheon and Presentation - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

June 24-26 -- Waco Days - Waco Citywide

June 25 -- Alex Smith & Kaylor Cox Concert - York Country Club 7:30 - 11 p.m.

July 3 -- Annual Firecracker Frenzy - York County Fairgrounds