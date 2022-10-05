Bringing manufacturing back home

Over the past three years, we’ve dealt with shortages of many goods, from lumber to cars to toilet paper. Supply chain shortages have shown that the United States is over-reliant on foreign suppliers. Instead of depending on China for medicine, Taiwan for computer chips, or Russia for fertilizer, we need to return the manufacturing of our products to America.

In Nebraska, we’re doing our part to make “made in America” the norm. We’re developing our workforce, supporting research of cutting-edge technologies, and investing in affordable housing to strengthen manufacturing in the Good Life.

Workforce Development

U.S. manufacturing is on pace to have 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. This shortage of workers threatens to stunt the growth of American manufacturing. Since I took office, my team has been building a talent pipeline to connect our students with the great-paying manufacturing jobs being created in Nebraska.

To familiarize students with manufacturing, it’s important to give them experiences building and creating early on in their education. Our Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) brings together schools and local manufacturers to provide these hands-on learning opportunities to 7th and 8th grade students. Since launching in 2015, DYTI has reached 24,500 students across 66 Nebraska school districts.

This year, MetalQuest in Hebron received a grant of $125,000 to purchase equipment to introduce students to industrial robotics automation and coding. They’re also partnering with schools in Gage, Jefferson, and Thayer counties to create a classroom curriculum with the grant award. It’s the second time MetalQuest has received a DYTI grant. The company used its 2016 grant to work with Sandy Creek and Lawrence Nelson Public Schools on a manufacturing career pathway. Before creating the pathway, only 39% of students reported being interested in a career in manufacturing. After the DYTI program, around 75% expressed interest in a manufacturing career.

Students who develop an interest in manufacturing through DYTI can then take part in a high school career academy to gain industry-specific skills.

High school graduates can sign up for a Registered Apprenticeship (RA) to gain nationally recognized industry credentials. On average, apprentices in the U.S. have a starting salary of $77,000 after completing their program. They can also earn credits toward a college degree.

We grew RA programs by 15% in 2021, and they continue to increase. Central Community College started its RA program in August 2021 and has already brought on major manufacturing partners such as Chief Fabrication, CNH Industrial, Lindsay Corporation, and Standard Iron. This summer, community colleges in Nebraska won a $4 million federal grant to grow their RA programs. They’ll be able to offer more opportunities for students to earn while they learn trades in manufacturing as machinists, welders, or heavy equipment operators.

In 2020, we created the Career Scholarship program in our community colleges, state colleges, and University system. It’s helping to pay the way for students to receive specialized education in high-demand fields, like engineering, that are essential to manufacturing. Last year, we added private colleges to the program. With that expansion, there will now be at least 2,110 career scholarships by 2023.

Cutting-Edge Technology

We’re supplementing our workforce development with investments in automation that allow manufacturers to do more with less.

Last month, Invest Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development were part of a coalition that won a $25 million federal grant to create a Heartland Robotics Cluster. The goal of the initiative is to spur robotics innovation so that we can boost labor productivity in Nebraska.

Affordable Housing

We’re prioritizing affordable housing to support the manufacturing growth happening across Nebraska. Our manufacturing companies can best recruit talent when there are plenty of local housing options available.

Our efforts to grow manufacturing are paying off. This year, manufacturing employment in Nebraska has reached its highest point since 2003! I’m proclaiming October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska to celebrate the great work of manufacturers in our state and to highlight the state’s commitment to manufacturing.