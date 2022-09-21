Bridging the digital divide to connect Nebraska

Over the years, Nebraskans have built thousands of miles of trails, rails, power lines, and highways to connect our state. This connectivity has helped our urban and rural communities thrive.

Yet as more of our lives have gone online, we’ve seen a digital divide develop. It’s easier and less expensive to deliver high-speed internet to houses close together in cities than it is to reach ranch homes spaced miles apart.

As Governor, my vision is to grow Nebraska. That means growing every part of Nebraska—from cities to suburbs to our rural areas. Geography shouldn’t determine opportunity in our state. No matter the distance Nebraskans live from a city, they should have access to the digital tools they need to live, learn, and do business.

I have been working with my agencies and the Legislature to expand reliable, high-speed broadband networks to connect every corner of Nebraska. In 2018, I signed LB 994 into law, creating the Rural Broadband Task Force.

While our work to connect Nebraska began well before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the pandemic underscored just how important it is to have access to the digital world. Areas with accessible, high-speed internet were able to continue day-to-day operations of business, while areas without it struggled. In 2020, I directed $30 million of Nebraska’s federal coronavirus CARES Act funding to go toward the Remote Access to Rural Broadband Grant.

Then, in 2021, I signed the Rural Broadband Bridge Act (LB 388) into law. This invested another $40 million to connect an additional 30,000 households.

We’ve set high standards as we work with telecommunications companies to grow broadband infrastructure in Nebraska.

At the same time, we’re lowering barriers to get companies invested in our effort. Initially, the Broadband Bridge Act required applicants to provide 50% of the total development costs. This year, I signed legislation (LB 1144) to reduce companies’ required investment in high-cost areas to 25%.

Additionally, there are several new funding streams coming from the federal government. We’re also receiving funds from three programs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

• BEAD: The Broadband Equity, Access, & Deployment Program. We have requested $5 million to plan and will receive at least $100 million to implement broadband projects in unserved and underserved areas.

• Digital Equity Grants: We will receive at least $7 million to ensure Nebraskans across the state have the resources they need to be digitally literate and have access to electronic devices.

• Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grants: through the state, internet service providers and public power districts can apply for these funds to construct, improve, or acquire broadband infrastructure that does not directly connect to an end-user location such as a household or school (towers, fiber, etc.).