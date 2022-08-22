Books, books and more

I am getting to the end of my book-cleaning duties at the Kilgore Memorial Library. It has been a good experience for me. I get to work with the tremendous staff at the library and they treat me as if I work there. I also get to see a lot of people who stop in the library. Many chat with me, so I get to keep current as to what is going on in town. I also get to see up close the amazing collection they have for you at the library.

One thing that has constantly amazed me is the variety of young readers’ books they have to pick from. If you have young kids or grandkids who are not utilizing the collection yet, what are you waiting for? The books they have for young kids are amazing. Anything you can imagine is there! I have seen books for beginning readers all the way to their teens. There are series of books that are quite imaginative. There are mysteries just for kids as well as popular series like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and series I didn’t know existed. I wish I had been exposed to these or similar ones as a kid.

If fantasy is more your kid’s taste, the library has a huge selection for you. Anything from dragons to ghosts is there. It’s nice to see there are missing books in a series because someone has checked it out. Now is the time to check out the (newly cleaned) selection at the library.

I am also impressed with the collection of DVDs the library offers. They seem to be as popular as the books are.Talk about a good collection . . . we’ve got TV shows, classic movies, documentaries and all of today’s favorites for you to check out. They are always adding new DVDs to the collection too, thanks to the generous donations of the patrons. So come on down and see what DVDs we have for you and your family.

The newest addition to the library is our Sound Garden out in front of the library. They have about 15 large instruments you can play and have fun with. It’s amazing to me how many people experiment with these things each day . . . both young and old. They were installed because we want everyone to have an interest in music. Who knows? We may have the next musician at hand who simply played around with it. We invite all to see what they can do on the musical instruments when you stop by the library.

There are just so many things you can use the library for. If you have a club or group in town, we can reserve one of our meeting rooms for you. We have all sorts of equipment to lend to make your gathering a success. Simply speak to one of the staff to make arrangements. Best of all, they don’t charge anything to use the rooms.

While my time there is slowly coming to an end, the appreciation I have for the building and the great staff is huge. I want to thank everyone there for making me feel at home. Thanks especially to director Deb Robertson for giving me the chance to help out. I really appreciate what you all do for me there. Who knows? There may be another task I can help out with at the library! We’ll see.

We recently lost a pillar of our community. Ron Mogul Sr. passed away last week. I only met him a few times but he was always very gracious to me. I, of course, am closer to his family that he leaves behind. To “Bonz” and Madonna, Jeff and Cheryl and to Martha, I am so sorry for your loss. Ron was a leader in the community and a friend to so many. The transmission shop he started with his sons is a thriving business. People around York knew they would get honest work done at a fair price . . . something Ron insisted on and his family will continue in the future. R.I.P. Ron. God bless.