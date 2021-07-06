Blythe In York

I’ve always appreciated being able to learn from things and other people around me. Even in York, I have found people who have helped me expand my knowledge.
I learned journalism from the best. I graduated from the University of Missouri, which is the world’s first and finest journalism school in the country. I was surrounded by several Pulitzer winning professors and award-winning students. They pushed me to improve every day.
The J-School wasn’t easy. My emphasis area had a reputation for being one of the hardest in the school. However, I was up for the challenge, and I was able to learn from one of my professors who became my biggest supporter.
Mark Hinojosa was one of my convergence professors. He won a Pulitzer Prize for his photojournalism reporting work at the Kansas City Star.
I remember at the end of the semester when Mark called me into his office. All the convergence students used to describe him as having “tough love.” It made me nervous when I saw my email that he requested a meeting.
Mark saw that convergence reporting wasn’t my strength, and he said it was okay for me to pursue other specialties. He saw my passion in photography from the package stories I did in the class. I will always remember him saying I was “phenomenal.” This meant the world to me coming from a Pulitzer winner, and it caught me completely off-guard.
Instead of doing convergence producing the next semester, he told me he created an independent study where he would mentor me in photojournalism. I was the only student he taught that semester.
I won’t forget all of his stories he had from his time as a reporter with the Star. He was a light in the world of journalism. Even though he was truly the best at what he did, he never made anyone feel like they were less than him.
He did all this with a smile, even while he faced a long, complicated battle with multiple myeloma that started years before I knew him.
Mark unfortunately passed away in February 2020 during the spring semester of my junior year in college. I was crushed, but I tried to remind myself of all the positives I had with him. I knew he was put in my life for a reason.
I consider myself blessed to have had a mentor like that. Because of Mark, I discovered my love for photojournalism, and I had two amazing internships centered around photojournalism and feature writing.
Every place I go, I make it a goal to find a mentor. I chose York over the other places I toured because I saw a potential for me to grow. It seemed like such a special place, and I wanted to see what I could discover.
Over the Fourth of July, I was able to learn how to shoot fireworks with the help of Steve Moseley. I couldn’t have done it without his help.
On my first day of work in June, Steve dropped off my work camera. Even just talking to him for less than an hour, I could tell he had a wealth of knowledge with lenses and cameras. I wanted to be able to shadow him.
I took the opportunity when I went to my first school board meeting. Steve was the one who gave me tips on what to look for in the agendas.
I had never covered formal meetings like that before, but Steve helped me get to know the main school leaders I would be spending time with in the future. The school leaders appreciate him a lot, which is an admirable quality.
In the past few weeks of knowing him, I can tell that Steve is super talented. I hope he sees it, too. I am excited to continue getting to grow in my career from someone like him.
Talent is everywhere. It’s not just at well-known institutions or universities. Places like York are filled with stories and people. I have met some incredibly humble people here so far. They have so much going for them.
I want to continue expanding my understanding of the world around me because I know I can learn more if I do.
I couldn’t have done it without my mentors. They have given me the skills I have, and I am grateful for every single professor, editor or publisher I have worked with in the past. They all meant so much to me, and I will never forget them.