Blythe In York

On my first day of work in June, Steve dropped off my work camera. Even just talking to him for less than an hour, I could tell he had a wealth of knowledge with lenses and cameras. I wanted to be able to shadow him.

I took the opportunity when I went to my first school board meeting. Steve was the one who gave me tips on what to look for in the agendas.

I had never covered formal meetings like that before, but Steve helped me get to know the main school leaders I would be spending time with in the future. The school leaders appreciate him a lot, which is an admirable quality.

In the past few weeks of knowing him, I can tell that Steve is super talented. I hope he sees it, too. I am excited to continue getting to grow in my career from someone like him.

Talent is everywhere. It’s not just at well-known institutions or universities. Places like York are filled with stories and people. I have met some incredibly humble people here so far. They have so much going for them.

I want to continue expanding my understanding of the world around me because I know I can learn more if I do.