Blythe in York

One of our biggest nights was Night of the Living Farm. We had a multiple night celebration for Halloween. Every year, the staff had matching costumes we wore. We were ninja turtles one year. Our managers made us hard turtle shells to wear on our back.

At the end of each night, we used to share our memories from the season while eating some candy. It was always the worst day of the season because we were closing until April the next day.

We put so much work into the season, and we became so close as a staff. However, we knew we’d keep in touch. April always came sooner than we thought. We’d be back laughing together because we knew we probably would fill out forms wrong again at orientation next year.

When I went to college in Missouri, I wasn’t able to visit. I hadn’t been back in years, but I always thought about them.

Before I moved to York, my parents and I had to go to Kansas City for a weekend. I was able to see my old managers at Deanna Rose. I didn’t tell anyone I was going to stop in, so I think I surprised them. When I left, Jessica told me they used to ask about me a lot.