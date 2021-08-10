Blythe in York

When I first moved to York, it used to shock people when I told them I had never been to a county or state fair before. I never realized how big of a deal a fair was to a town before this weekend.
My family and I were not big fair goers when I was younger. It’s not that we didn’t like fairs, but we somehow never managed to go. We were about three and a half hours away from the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
I’m originally from Olathe, which is a part of Johnson County. It was a very suburban atmosphere. I used to call it my “JoCo bubble.” Most things I needed were in a ten-minute circle around my house. I didn’t go to Kansas City for anything unless I wanted to go downtown, and that was rare.
Even though I was in the suburbs, I was still able to have a farm experience growing up. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead was nearby in Overland Park. My grandparents used to take me to go see baby goats, pigs and cows.
I loved the animals. My parents have pictures of me with this white goat. Up to a few years ago, he was still alive. We moved away when I was 5. However, it didn’t end there.
When I moved back to Kansas in eighth grade, I started volunteering at Deanna Rose. I worked with the baby goats. I was in charge of monitoring the pens and bottle feeding them in the winter.
I was offered my first job in high school. I remember I was so nervous at orientation. We all met at City Hall in Overland Park to fill out forms.
I remember meeting my best friend there. She sat next to me when we were filling out work forms because she thought “I seemed nice.” Our orientation person was laughing because we both couldn’t seem to fill out our forms correctly.
Jessica and I caused so much humor at the park. Our managers used to complain, but I knew they lowkey appreciated us. We made sure we did our jobs through everything.
Our season ran from April 1 to October 31. I was a Point-of-Sale Attendant for the concession stands, and I sold admission tickets.
When it got really busy, I would have to help scoop ice cream. Whenever I was put in the ice cream parlor, I would come home with chocolate ice cream all over my arms. My parents used to ask if I was thrown in the containers. That was the sign it was a busy day at the farm.
My grandparents used to visit me when I worked. They would stop in to get a cup of strawberry or mint ice cream to share. They loved the park as much as me.
Since it was an outdoor park, we used to have rain delays. On those days, I would do my geometry homework in the dairy barn, or I would help make foam caterpillars for decoration in the general store with the rest of the staff.
One of our biggest nights was Night of the Living Farm. We had a multiple night celebration for Halloween. Every year, the staff had matching costumes we wore. We were ninja turtles one year. Our managers made us hard turtle shells to wear on our back.
At the end of each night, we used to share our memories from the season while eating some candy. It was always the worst day of the season because we were closing until April the next day.
We put so much work into the season, and we became so close as a staff. However, we knew we’d keep in touch. April always came sooner than we thought. We’d be back laughing together because we knew we probably would fill out forms wrong again at orientation next year.
When I went to college in Missouri, I wasn’t able to visit. I hadn’t been back in years, but I always thought about them.
Before I moved to York, my parents and I had to go to Kansas City for a weekend. I was able to see my old managers at Deanna Rose. I didn’t tell anyone I was going to stop in, so I think I surprised them. When I left, Jessica told me they used to ask about me a lot.
Since I left, there were so many new changes. In 2018, they rebuilt the old barn where we used to clock in. They made a new lunch spot for people, and old entrance got a new concession stand.
One of the first places I went to was the goat pen. One thing I always noticed is that the staff always looked so happy. Everyone was still smiling. I got to pet the new baby goats. My mom and I split a cup of ice cream. It was much better not being the one working this time.
Seeing the current high schoolers working made me smile. I was in their position about six years ago. I hope they love the place as much as I did. Deanna Rose truly is a magical place for everyone.
It was sweet that I made a full circle back to the place I always loved.
I can proudly say I had the best job ever. Deanna Rose will always have a part of my heart.