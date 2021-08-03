Blythe in York

Travelling is often something a majority of people say they want to do more of during their lives. There is something special in getting to see new backgrounds. I’m lucky enough to travel for my job.
Though I might not be travelling far, each place I go to is an opportunity for a new memory.
When I was in college, I was asked if wanted to study abroad because our J-School had several partnerships overseas. I knew several journalism students who studied at our programs in Brussels, Denmark and Spain.
I was one of those students who never planned on going to a different country. It’s not that I didn’t want to, I just wanted to get the most out of my classes in Columbia.
I made it a goal to get two internships for my last two years of school. I told myself I would try to do a local internship, and then my other one would be a new destination in the U.S.
My summer with the minor league baseball team was an opportunity I never thought I would like as much as I did. I really appreciated being able to stay at home in the end.
The stadium was up at the Legends, which is a popular shopping area in Kansas City, Kan. It was 30 minutes from my house. Though I used to get tired of the long commute, there was nothing better than capturing fan pictures from the front seats.
I won’t forget sitting with the host families in between breaks during the game. Every time they used to see me, they would shout at me from across the stands. Sometimes they would offer me M&Ms because I was walking around the stadium all night. I would do anything for my fan features/sports albums.
I loved sports photography more than anything else. Because of that internship, one of my goals is to be able to shoot an MLB and an NFL game at least once. I would love to eventually freelance or work for a sports organization down the road.
My internship in Wisconsin was my version of studying abroad. I was 12 hours away from home and I was on an island. I found the internship through ISWNE.
I had an option to pick between one other state and Wisconsin for a small-town newspaper. I chose Wisconsin ultimately because it was so different. I wanted to do something exciting, and an island was just that.
My parents drove with me to the Island. Travelling across the U.S. was something I would recommend for anyone. The drive through Wisconsin was beautiful. My parents and I made sure to stop at the Packers stadium on the way.
Flash forward to today, I made my way to the Cornhusker state. I might not be travelling across the country, but I am visiting different small towns. There is a subtle beauty in all of the gravel roads I have seen so far.
Now that I graduated college, I would still love to travel to a new country. Maybe at some point, I will. I think I am in the right place for now.
These past few weeks have given me a new version of travelling. In school, I used to travel around mid-Missouri for various college and high school sports. Some of the closest trips are more monumental than going states away.
One thing I have learned from my internships is that I have so much to explore in the United States. I had never lived in Nebraska, and prior to school, I wouldn’t have been able to explore Missouri.
Some of my stories this past week have been in smaller towns than York. I have liked all of these places. I find it so inspiring with how much people love where they are.
I love being able to be out and about whenever I can.
This fall, I am so excited to travel to pumpkin patches and cider mills. In Kansas, we had a popular cider mill that always had the best cider donuts. Louisburg was a hit, but I can’t wait to try authentic Nebraska orchards.
I look forward to crossing more places off my list during my life in York. I can’t wait to see what else I find.