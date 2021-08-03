Blythe in York

Travelling is often something a majority of people say they want to do more of during their lives. There is something special in getting to see new backgrounds. I’m lucky enough to travel for my job.

Though I might not be travelling far, each place I go to is an opportunity for a new memory.

When I was in college, I was asked if wanted to study abroad because our J-School had several partnerships overseas. I knew several journalism students who studied at our programs in Brussels, Denmark and Spain.

I was one of those students who never planned on going to a different country. It’s not that I didn’t want to, I just wanted to get the most out of my classes in Columbia.

I made it a goal to get two internships for my last two years of school. I told myself I would try to do a local internship, and then my other one would be a new destination in the U.S.

My summer with the minor league baseball team was an opportunity I never thought I would like as much as I did. I really appreciated being able to stay at home in the end.