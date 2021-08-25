Blythe In York

Do you ever have those moments that just make your day? It can be something super small, but yet it somehow still makes your heart smile.
I am a person who has a set scheduled routine. People who know me can easily assume when I might go somewhere because of this. I tend to be at the same places at around the same time each week.
Part of my routine in York is going to the Wellness Center. Besides Adopt-A-Pet, this is easily my favorite spot in York. I have my set group classes, which I absolutely adore. It’s the one thing I look forward to every day.
I am sort of picky with the things I choose to include in my routine. I have certain places where I feel the most productive. It might seem weird to some, but I do best with places that feel the most home-like to me. I’ll know when something is the right atmosphere.
In school, I used to do any writing or assignments on the second floor of the agriculture building. I never took a class there, but I found this table after history freshman year.
I had a row of windows where I could watch people walk below me, and I had my own little quiet corner with a table and two chairs. The window was over two crossed paths that reminded me of a puzzle. I had evening classes back then, so I used to watch the sun.
I liked to choose places people didn’t know about. This was definitely a spot that was never advertised. It wasn’t technically a study spot, but I made it one. I was there every week without fault.
I never liked the library. It was a great place for some, but I never had a good work feeling there. Sometimes the ag professors would talk to me about news, and it used to make my day. I always had a happy feeling there.
The ag building was close to the Rec Center, which was my favorite place on campus. After I completed everything on my checklist, I would hop over and do a group fitness class as a reward.
Since I was an only child, I am naturally very independent. I am able to work on my own well. However, I need to have some social outlets, or I tend to get lonely really fast.
One of the main reasons I took to competitive swimming was because of the team aspect. I was never very competitive, but I loved the sport. Even though I retired, I found group fitness classes are the closest thing to having a team back again.
I knew I needed a replacement to the Rec when I moved to York. I can say I found my spot. It’s fun to see the same people every week. I appreciate having a built-in support system.
Most Saturday mornings, I try to do the yoga class there. This week, our class was cancelled due to a funeral. However, the two people who normally show up were there.
Since there were three of us, we decided to make our own class. None of us were instructors, but we each pulled tricks from our past exercise classes to help create something new.
That day was a moment that made my heart smile. Instead of just leaving, we stayed around to help each other.
Group classes are so encouraging. You don’t have to be the best, and that’s what draws me to them. Everyone works together as a group because we’re all in the same boat. This was a true example of being able to share something we love.
The two ladies and I were laughing at our mistakes. I was laughing at my lack of balance. I’ve always had bad balance, so I think it’s something funny to laugh about. I am casually very clumsy.
I would have been really sad if I couldn’t do my group fitness classes, and I know I am fortunate to have them. The classes are free with a membership, so what’s not better?
York will slowly feel more home-like the more I try to establish a routine. I already have a few things in place, and I know more will come together.
This past weekend was an example of a community feeling I always hoped to have. I’m glad I have the Wellness Center as part of my routine. It’s something I recommend to everyone in town.