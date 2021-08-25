Blythe In York

Do you ever have those moments that just make your day? It can be something super small, but yet it somehow still makes your heart smile.

I am a person who has a set scheduled routine. People who know me can easily assume when I might go somewhere because of this. I tend to be at the same places at around the same time each week.

Part of my routine in York is going to the Wellness Center. Besides Adopt-A-Pet, this is easily my favorite spot in York. I have my set group classes, which I absolutely adore. It’s the one thing I look forward to every day.

I am sort of picky with the things I choose to include in my routine. I have certain places where I feel the most productive. It might seem weird to some, but I do best with places that feel the most home-like to me. I’ll know when something is the right atmosphere.

In school, I used to do any writing or assignments on the second floor of the agriculture building. I never took a class there, but I found this table after history freshman year.

I had a row of windows where I could watch people walk below me, and I had my own little quiet corner with a table and two chairs. The window was over two crossed paths that reminded me of a puzzle. I had evening classes back then, so I used to watch the sun.