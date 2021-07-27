Blythe in York

My mom ordered two kites from this magazine. The kite I remember being so fascinated by was in the shape of a pirate ship. We had a circular tube that I used to like for less windy days.

My parents and I would pack up our kites, and we would go bike to a park on afternoons. We used to bike around Lake Hefner, which was around the area I went to school. Lake Hefner always had the most beautiful lighthouse. One day, we decided to eat our picnic lunches by the water.

Flying kites is a simple activity. There is something peaceful about watching the kites move with the clouds. I always appreciated it.

My science fair project in sixth grade was actually about the aerodynamics of kites. My dad and I set the kites up in the field behind our house. We tracked the wind speeds for both of the kites we had.

There was a Sonic across the street, so I remember celebrating with cherry limeades after a day full of experimenting. My parents were excited when I made it to the high school level in the fair. I couldn’t have done it without them.

It shocked me when there were older kids telling me they had never flown a kite before. I didn’t realize how fortunate I was to have my parents around to let me have these opportunities.