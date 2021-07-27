Blythe in York

Summer is an exciting time to try new things. It can give people a break from their hectic schedules. Even since I started working full-time, I have been trying to create some celebrations for myself.
Last weekend was my dad’s birthday. I couldn’t be there in person, so I decided to go to Dairy Queen to celebrate with them in spirit. We were able to say “cheers” through FaceTime. I think that was the highlight of my week.
While I was there, I was able to meet an older person who was travelling through York to watch a sports tournament with his family in Chicago. He invited me to sit with him because I was by myself. He said that it was exciting that I was starting my career, and that he wished me the best. I appreciated that night.
When I was younger, I used to love the summer. I remember swimming for my neighborhood team growing up. I was always up for being outside. I think at least half of summer was spent in the chlorine.
Since I have moved here, I’ve been able to see the different summer camps and programs the people of York get to choose from.
A majority of my events I have been attending this summer have been from Parks and Recreation and 4-H. I was never a part of 4-H when I was younger, but my stories have allowed me to understand the events through the participants’ eyes.
Moving during the summer has been helpful because people have been out and about. I have been able to meet parents at different events, and they’ve been giving me more insight to life in York.
On my first day at the News-Times, I had a magazine of events dropped off at my desk. I tried to attend as many of them as I could. We needed them for news first, but I was also curious to see what was happening.
One of the events I saw listed was flying kites at Mincks Park. I knew I wanted to go to it because of flying kites. It reminded me of when I was living in Oklahoma.
I lived in Edmond, which was just north of Oklahoma City for eight years before moving back to Kansas for eighth grade. When we first moved to Oklahoma, our house had an empty field behind it.
My parents got me a trampoline one year, and I used to have water balloon fights with friends outside. I even used to go “camping” behind our house. I thought I was so adventurous at the time. In reality, I was a maximum of 30 feet away from my house.
One of the activities I remember more vividly was flying kites. This was something I remember my parents and I got into when I was in grade school.
I remember getting a magazine mailed to my house filled with pages and pages of kites and other outdoor equipment.
My mom ordered two kites from this magazine. The kite I remember being so fascinated by was in the shape of a pirate ship. We had a circular tube that I used to like for less windy days.
My parents and I would pack up our kites, and we would go bike to a park on afternoons. We used to bike around Lake Hefner, which was around the area I went to school. Lake Hefner always had the most beautiful lighthouse. One day, we decided to eat our picnic lunches by the water.
Flying kites is a simple activity. There is something peaceful about watching the kites move with the clouds. I always appreciated it.
My science fair project in sixth grade was actually about the aerodynamics of kites. My dad and I set the kites up in the field behind our house. We tracked the wind speeds for both of the kites we had.
There was a Sonic across the street, so I remember celebrating with cherry limeades after a day full of experimenting. My parents were excited when I made it to the high school level in the fair. I couldn’t have done it without them.
It shocked me when there were older kids telling me they had never flown a kite before. I didn’t realize how fortunate I was to have my parents around to let me have these opportunities.
It made me smile when these kids first got the kite in the air. I was excited that they were finally able to try it.
People can buy kites anywhere now. I’ve seen them at the dollar store, Target, and local grocery stores. They don’t have to be from a magazine, but I think that every kid should be able to have a kite once in their life.
My parents and I have moved several times since being in Oklahoma. When we recently moved to Edwardsville, my parents still had the kites in our garage boxes.
I hope that when I visit them, we can go fly kites again. It’s been years since I've flown a kite. St. Louis has some beautiful parks, and I can’t wait to go back.
I will always remember the memories I had from flying kites. They will always be my reminder of summer.