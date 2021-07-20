Blythe in York

Sometimes you never know exactly why things happen the way they do, but it is usually for a reason. I’ve always been a believer of that saying, even though it is hard to see in the moment.
I’ve always appreciated getting to know people beyond the stories I tell. This week, there were two occasions where I was able to get to know the people I interviewed beyond my initial questions.
I know I will never be able to publish some of these stories due to them being personal to the individual people, but they both made an impact on me.
Sometimes the best way to get people to open up to you is to say nothing. Usually after a minute or two, someone ends up talking. Even though what is said next might be random, it gives me an opportunity to find something they are interested in.
With me being relatively new to York, I don’t know people around town as well as others. It is more important for me to find common interest with the people I meet.
I don’t just use this tactic to find stories, but I use it to gain trust. I think sometimes the most genuine conversations happen when I don’t immediately break into my journalistic routine. I’ve learned to let these things happen.
Usually, the real stories take patience to find, and it might take a few days of getting to know someone before a connection is formed.
Another way I try break the silence is by telling the person sharing a personal story that I have. If other people are like me, I require a certain level of trust before I feel confident sharing something on my mind.
I know that not every story has to be the most heart-felt, but developing deeper relationships with people makes the story feel more relatable. The real story might be under the surface.
These situations remind me talking with my grandmother before she passed away last year. I never had a list of topics on hand, and we were able to reminisce about events. We usually had a slice of homemade strawberry rhubarb pie to go with the occasion.
My grandmother was someone who people instantly felt like they could tell all their life stories to. She had a light presence, and other people used to trust her with everything.
We’d be at a grocery store one day, and I would turn around to see her talking to a person she just met in the book section. I’ve always hoped I would be like that one day.
I went into my stories this week not expecting to hear what I did. The first situation I didn’t know what to say, but that I was deeply sorry. It’s in those moments where you just don’t say anything. You just have to listen to them.
I remember calling my parents after I left because I couldn’t even imagine what she was feeling. I wished I could have given her a hug.
The second situation made me feel like I was talking to a person I had known for years. It gave me the sense of being at my grandmother’s house again. I was able to get to know about her past, and what brought her to her current life.
Both situations made me realize that life takes turns we don’t expect sometimes. I want both people to know that I will always be there for them, and that I deeply appreciated them trusting me with their stories.
Sometimes thinking of why things happen is complicated. I know I was meant to move to Nebraska for some reason. I might not understand the real reason for a while, but I know it’ll make sense to me one day.
All I know for sure is that I have everything I need right now. I have the biggest support system behind me, and I love getting to do my job every day.
Everything happens for a reason.