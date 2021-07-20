Blythe in York

Sometimes you never know exactly why things happen the way they do, but it is usually for a reason. I’ve always been a believer of that saying, even though it is hard to see in the moment.

I’ve always appreciated getting to know people beyond the stories I tell. This week, there were two occasions where I was able to get to know the people I interviewed beyond my initial questions.

I know I will never be able to publish some of these stories due to them being personal to the individual people, but they both made an impact on me.

Sometimes the best way to get people to open up to you is to say nothing. Usually after a minute or two, someone ends up talking. Even though what is said next might be random, it gives me an opportunity to find something they are interested in.

With me being relatively new to York, I don’t know people around town as well as others. It is more important for me to find common interest with the people I meet.

I don’t just use this tactic to find stories, but I use it to gain trust. I think sometimes the most genuine conversations happen when I don’t immediately break into my journalistic routine. I’ve learned to let these things happen.