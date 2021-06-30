Blythe in York

My first two weeks in York have been very busy, but I have found several positives to it. I’ve been able to fully throw myself into the routines of the News-Times, and I am getting used to reporting in another new state.
Being on the go has also allowed me to see what life in York is like from a resident perspective. It’s different than just touring like I did last month. I have been slowly finding my way around, even with the one-way streets downtown.
Moving has been a slow process. I have most of my apartment finally set up, and I am now starting to volunteer with the dogs at Adopt-A-Pet one night a week. I’m slowly finding my routine that will make York feel like my new home.
Something I have noticed in my first two weeks is how connected the community is to what is being reported. I’ve heard people at Walmart talking about the newspaper, and it is exciting to hear how important news is here.
I thought it was interesting to see that the News-Times is offered everywhere in York. In Kansas City, there are so many different news outlets. It is rare to see people be as devoted to one specific newspaper.
I love how people truly rely on the News-Times for their information. That is a quality that makes York unique to me. It makes me motivated to keep the news going for the community to read.
One of my initial goals when I moved here was for people to get to know me. The News-Times takes pride in having great opinion columns every week, and I have been asked to write a series for Wednesdays. I thought this would be a good idea to try again.
Last summer I wrote a column for the newspaper on Washington Island called “Dear Island, I’m Listening.” Each week, I wrote to the Island about a new lesson I learned from interning there.
A few of the lessons I learned were to slow down/take time for myself, and that it is okay to ask others for help. These lessons taught me how to make the most out of what I had.
I had never written a column before, and I didn’t know what to expect out of it. People would mention things from my columns that I had forgotten I had written when I was out at the local stores. It was a level of friendly I had never witnessed before.
My idea for my new series is called “Blythe in York.” Like the title implies, I hope to base it around my life in York.
I also want to dig deeper to show the behind the scenes of what it is like reporting in a small community since every community is different. I chose York for the adventure, and I want to discover as much as I can about it.
Part of why I love journalism is because people get to tell me about what they do, and what makes them excited every day. Every person has a story. Sometimes small-town news can get skipped over, and I want to be able to create an outlet for them.
I met a fisherman out in Henderson last week who had a story I wasn’t expecting to find, but I was glad that I did. It was one of the highlights of my week.
One of the lasting memories was the Nebraska fishing bobber I was given from that day. One thing about me is that I love the little things. The smallest memories make the biggest impact on me. I will keep that bobber on my side table as a memory for the start of my new career here.
I am excited to be able to be an observer for everything in and around York. I look forward to seeing what happens next in my life in York.