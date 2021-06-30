One of my initial goals when I moved here was for people to get to know me. The News-Times takes pride in having great opinion columns every week, and I have been asked to write a series for Wednesdays. I thought this would be a good idea to try again.

Last summer I wrote a column for the newspaper on Washington Island called “Dear Island, I’m Listening.” Each week, I wrote to the Island about a new lesson I learned from interning there.

A few of the lessons I learned were to slow down/take time for myself, and that it is okay to ask others for help. These lessons taught me how to make the most out of what I had.

I had never written a column before, and I didn’t know what to expect out of it. People would mention things from my columns that I had forgotten I had written when I was out at the local stores. It was a level of friendly I had never witnessed before.

My idea for my new series is called “Blythe in York.” Like the title implies, I hope to base it around my life in York.

I also want to dig deeper to show the behind the scenes of what it is like reporting in a small community since every community is different. I chose York for the adventure, and I want to discover as much as I can about it.