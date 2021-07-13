Blythe in York

Every week brings new tasks, and sometimes I can get caught up trying to meet deadlines. This can make it hard for me to fully absorb everything from the stories I learned.
I’ve been trying to take an hour on Sunday nights to reflect on the stories from the previous week. I never journaled when I was younger, but I do have rotating indie folk playlists on Spotify that I would say are similar.
It would be easy for me to simply write stories and move on to the next day’s budget, but I have always challenged myself to learn the subject I covered.
One thing I have noticed during my years of reporting is that every interview gives me more knowledge of the world around me. For one, I learned the official safety rules of trapshooting. I had very little knowledge prior to that day.
Appreciating every story makes each day more worthwhile. My day doesn’t feel as monotonous when there is something to look forward to. I try to find something to be excited about even if it’s small.
When I moved to York, my parents got me a wooden block calendar for my side table as a “apartment warming” gift. Every morning, the first thing I do is change the numbers for the new day. Each block reminds me that there is a new adventure ahead.
As I turned the blocks today, I noticed that I have officially been living and working in York for one whole month.
This might not sound like the most significant achievement, but it is something I am personally excited about. So much can happen in 30 days.
Every week I spend here, the more I want to find ways to be involved. Reporting full-time can be very time consuming, but I know I need other activities besides work. One way I have broken my routine is through volunteering.
Even though I moved here by myself, I am a huge animal lover. Dogs, goats, alpacas, horses, you name it. I have two shelter dogs back in Illinois who are my best friends.
I try to make Friday my night after work to spend with the dogs and cats at Adopt-A-Pet. I’ve been working with a dog named Auggie lately. He is a husky/terrier mix who still needs a forever home.
Every time I go, it’s more and more tempting to take all of them with me. Moving anywhere alone can be slightly lonely, and I definitely miss having a dog greet me every night. However, I still get to help the shelter find new owners.
Dogs can teach people so much about life, and I wish everyone could be as loving as them.
Auggie might seem like a lot to deal with since he is young, but he is just a bundle of energy who will roll his way into your heart. I suggest people take time to meet him. You just might want to bring him home with you.
I am hoping to help take pictures for Auggie and the rest of the dogs at the shelter outside of the News-Times soon. I thought having updated pictures could potentially help people get to know the animals better. It’s worth a try.
Over the past month, journalism and volunteering have been the biggest part in my life. I tend to be a person who stresses about things, so I know I need to have a routine with a few different things to do after work.
In college, I started taking group fitness classes. I finally found a few at the Wellness Center that I really like. I used to swim every day, and I remember that used to be an escape from my busy world.
My first month here has gone faster than I thought it would. It still shocks me that I graduated college almost two months ago. It’s crazy to see how much has changed since the end of May.
Moving twice in one month probably didn’t make it easier, but it made time feel like it flew by in the blink of an eye. I want to make the most of my memories so I don’t look back and wish I did more.
As I was reflecting on my past week, I still have a check list of things I want to do. These include joining Young Professionals and potentially auditioning for theater. I have all sorts of possibilities.
So far, I have been appreciating life as a news reporter. I want to continue to grow and understand the things around me. I know that I can’t expect to do everything at once. The best moments come with patience and time. I am excited to see what happens next in my life in York.