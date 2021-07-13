Blythe in York

I am hoping to help take pictures for Auggie and the rest of the dogs at the shelter outside of the News-Times soon. I thought having updated pictures could potentially help people get to know the animals better. It’s worth a try.

Over the past month, journalism and volunteering have been the biggest part in my life. I tend to be a person who stresses about things, so I know I need to have a routine with a few different things to do after work.

In college, I started taking group fitness classes. I finally found a few at the Wellness Center that I really like. I used to swim every day, and I remember that used to be an escape from my busy world.

My first month here has gone faster than I thought it would. It still shocks me that I graduated college almost two months ago. It’s crazy to see how much has changed since the end of May.

Moving twice in one month probably didn’t make it easier, but it made time feel like it flew by in the blink of an eye. I want to make the most of my memories so I don’t look back and wish I did more.

As I was reflecting on my past week, I still have a check list of things I want to do. These include joining Young Professionals and potentially auditioning for theater. I have all sorts of possibilities.

So far, I have been appreciating life as a news reporter. I want to continue to grow and understand the things around me. I know that I can’t expect to do everything at once. The best moments come with patience and time. I am excited to see what happens next in my life in York.