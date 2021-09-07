Blythe in York -- Finding joy in the memories

In the past, I’ve been told I have a really good memory. I remember a lot more about things and people than they might expect me to. I think because of this, I can appreciate moments in a stronger way than some.

Do you ever hear a song and remember the first exact moment you heard it? Even if it’s a vague memory, you can still mentally hear the situation.

I remember in high school, our homeroom teacher used to play Coldplay every day during our study hall time. Every time I hear one of those songs, it never fails to bring me back to the physics room in the basement of the school.

Remembering memories is kind of like that. Sometimes you want to hold on to a memory, so you make it stick with you by re-creating it every year.

The fall season typically is a season for remembering. Thanksgiving is a time to think and remember of things from the year. Between the frantic time of hosting dinners for our family, I used to love taking time helping cook along to our Thanksgiving Pandora station.

In the past, I’ve mentioned I have some traditions for fall. Part of why I like them is because they can be done every year. It doesn’t have to be something you do once.