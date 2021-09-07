Blythe in York -- Finding joy in the memories

In the past, I’ve been told I have a really good memory. I remember a lot more about things and people than they might expect me to. I think because of this, I can appreciate moments in a stronger way than some.
Do you ever hear a song and remember the first exact moment you heard it? Even if it’s a vague memory, you can still mentally hear the situation.
I remember in high school, our homeroom teacher used to play Coldplay every day during our study hall time. Every time I hear one of those songs, it never fails to bring me back to the physics room in the basement of the school.
Remembering memories is kind of like that. Sometimes you want to hold on to a memory, so you make it stick with you by re-creating it every year.
The fall season typically is a season for remembering. Thanksgiving is a time to think and remember of things from the year. Between the frantic time of hosting dinners for our family, I used to love taking time helping cook along to our Thanksgiving Pandora station.
In the past, I’ve mentioned I have some traditions for fall. Part of why I like them is because they can be done every year. It doesn’t have to be something you do once.
In the early fall/Thanksgiving time, I love going to First Watch to get pumpkin pancakes. I also get a pumpkin iced coffee. I won’t get them together obviously because that’s a little too much pumpkin for one day.
Pumpkin patches are another staple. I’ve moved a lot, so I’ve been to my fair share of places. I try to go to churches or family-owned places, but I do what I can.
When we lived in Oklahoma, we went to a small church for pumpkins. When we chose our carving pumpkin, the pastor would give me a palm-size pumpkin because I used to want a small décor pumpkin for my desk at home while I was doing school work.
My favorite place in Kansas is Louisburg. It’s the famous apple cider mill you’ll see online. It’s sadly becoming very touristy, but the trick is to stay for the cider donuts and the cider slush. You can find a separate pumpkin patch. The cider donuts are no joke though. It’s worth a trip.
In fact, we used to go down the road to a place called Powell Pumpkins. I still love the hay rides out to the field to get a pumpkin. Yes, I still get a small pumpkin for my desk. You can’t let things like that go.
The winter season is my absolute favorite. I adore the cold weather. Anything under 60 degrees is perfect. My roommates in college learned to never ask me if it was cold outside because of that.
Every year, I used to swear that whenever I would sing “Let it Snow” that it would snow the next day. It always worked, so I’ll just keep telling myself it’s not a coincidence even if it might be.
In the winter, my favorite memories are going to DQ to get their peppermint blizzard. It changes every year, but peppermint is the objective.
We put our Advent calendar up every year as another memory/tradition. One year, we accidentally left a piece of chocolate in one of the days. Don’t eat a year-old Hershey’s kiss. It’s not good.
My favorite memory I have is making our prize Christmas dessert. Every year, we roll peanut butter up and dip it in chocolate. It’s a Dorrian classic.
I’m a winter person at heart. My birthday is three days before Christmas, so I always say I was accustomed to the cold from the start. I love the snow. Even today, I’ll still find a way to attempt to make a snow ball.
For me, these traditions help me remember things. I want to keep all of these memories for me. I have my favorite places in mind. I know I can’t replicate everything, but it’s the action that counts.
I already have all my fall décor up. I recently got a Magnolia Pumpkin Spice room spray. Thank you, Target.
Remembering things is a sweet way of living. Most of these things are for me, but I do like to show other people things I’ve done in the past. It’s more fun to share the love of the seasons.
I like that I remember everything. I will never forget people or places in my life. I’m looking forward to re-creating all of this in the next few months.