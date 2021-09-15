Blythe in York -- Finding excitement in the unknown

On my last day of high school, my government teacher read my class the book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss to symbolize our new adventures following graduation.
Though it might seem like a juvenile book to read as a senior, it was true for us. We were about to go do some amazing things. This short story time helped me reflect on my past adventures.
My journey started out in the same place I was about to leave. I was born in Lenexa, Kan, which is a suburb like Olathe. My dad worked in sales for a dairy at that time.
Kansas City is the one place my parents and I can agree will always be “home.” All of my family was there. When we first lived there my parents and their family friends lived on the same street. They had a mom’s group. I always thought that was sweet.
We moved to Miami, Fla., when I was five. We were there for about a year and a half. In that time, we had seven hurricanes hit Florida. It was crazy seeing people pack the stores a week before. I had never seen anything like it.
I actually learned to ride a bike without training wheels during the eye of one of the storms. This was in between sitting in the closet with little to no power and a storm radio.
On a normal day, I went to a small Catholic school. I became super devoted to swimming. My pool was the same place where five-time Olympic gold medalist, Dana Vollmer, trained. I used to see her swim when I was leaving.
My parents were hoping we would transfer back to Kansas City, but we ended up taking a detour to Edmond, Okla. We were here for seven years. This was where I grew up.
Instead of hurricanes, we traded it for tornadoes. What was scary about it there was the absence of basements. Storm shelters became a requirement for new houses after we left.
One story I can scarily talk about now is how we used to have to hide under wooden pews in the middle of a glass- windowed hallway when the sirens went off. We didn’t have space for everyone in the bathrooms. I remember my mom and I sprinting on the highway from OKC to Edmond to get back to our house during a tornado. Those were crazy times.
Minus the storms, Oklahoma became the place I grew up with friends. I went to another small school. I spent the day with my grade, and then I had the evenings with my neighborhood friends. I loved it.
My mom worked at home until I was in high school. Since I was a little older, I was able to help my dad at his company sometimes. We used to give out yogurt and milk cartons to various running events and events in town.
My dad used to drive me to school, and my mom would pick me up. Sometimes after school, my mom would go to Krispy Kreme to get us a chocolate glazed cake donut to split.
We moved back to Kansas when I was going into eighth grade. The schools I went to were K-8, so this was a hard transition for me. But we were back in Lenexa, and we had our family there.
I went to a Catholic high school for two years before I decided to switch to public school for my last two years. I came a long way during my years of school, even before moving to college.
This book made me smile at all that I would accomplish in my future. I don’t think I would have been the same person if I hadn’t moved all of those times. People tell me it’s unfortunate, but it really wasn’t.
My parents and I travelled to places together, and I became so much closer to them because of it. When we moved, we did it together. It was hard for all of us, but we made it work.
I moved to Columbia, Mo., for school. When I left, my parents downsized to another house in Olathe for four years. The February before I graduated, my parents announced they were moving one more time to Edwardsville, Ill.
My dad is now one of the Executives at the dairy, and I couldn’t be more excited for him. I remember my parents called me to ask if it was okay that they moved. I was never going to say no. My dad finally received the opportunity he was waiting for. It was my turn to be the cheerleader.
I never expected to move halfway across the country and back, but I would do it again in a heartbeat. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”