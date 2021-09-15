Blythe in York -- Finding excitement in the unknown

My parents were hoping we would transfer back to Kansas City, but we ended up taking a detour to Edmond, Okla. We were here for seven years. This was where I grew up.

Instead of hurricanes, we traded it for tornadoes. What was scary about it there was the absence of basements. Storm shelters became a requirement for new houses after we left.

One story I can scarily talk about now is how we used to have to hide under wooden pews in the middle of a glass- windowed hallway when the sirens went off. We didn’t have space for everyone in the bathrooms. I remember my mom and I sprinting on the highway from OKC to Edmond to get back to our house during a tornado. Those were crazy times.

Minus the storms, Oklahoma became the place I grew up with friends. I went to another small school. I spent the day with my grade, and then I had the evenings with my neighborhood friends. I loved it.

My mom worked at home until I was in high school. Since I was a little older, I was able to help my dad at his company sometimes. We used to give out yogurt and milk cartons to various running events and events in town.

My dad used to drive me to school, and my mom would pick me up. Sometimes after school, my mom would go to Krispy Kreme to get us a chocolate glazed cake donut to split.