Blythe in York -- finding comfort in your own environment

Every place has a certain culture and common mannerisms of the people there, whether that be what people like to do, or what they take pride in. It’s a fun challenge to see what makes the people of York who they are.
Sometimes it’s hard for me to understand that the best things happen with time. Patience is key, as I remember hearing in the past. I know that finding my place with people won’t be immediate.
Since I have been in York, I’ve learned a few valuable life skills. One is that sometimes getting dressed up to go to dinner alone is a really powerful thing to do.
I was what some might call a social butterfly in school. I liked being with people. As an only child, I wanted to be with friends in school or my neighborhood as much as I could.
After school, when my parents brought me home, it wasn’t uncommon to find my neighbors at my front door wanting for me to go bike riding before I had to leave for swim practice.
When I was younger, I was constantly on the go. Obviously when I got older, I moved a few times, and I got busy with swimming. I had more time to myself in turn.
I used to think being alone was a sad thing. I had normally spent time doing sports, or being involved in school clubs with my teammates. Sitting by myself seemed like a lonely thing to me for some reason.
Since I moved to York, I have spent a lot of time by myself. This is normal considering I just moved here almost three months ago. I have been trying to get as involved as I can.
I finally went to a Young Professionals outing last week, and I was really excited to branch out a little more. I’ve been doing the right things to slowly see what life is like for younger people here.
Another part of moving has been the difference of living in the suburbs of a big city and being in a smaller community. I don’t think I expected it to be as difficult as it has been.
Once a month, I have been planning a day for me to go to Lincoln to go back to my suburban lifestyle.
Last week, I got my pumpkin iced coffee at Dunkin’ because the fall menu is officially out. Something fun about me is that I make fall traditions. I find a way to go no matter where I am. I have things I do for the Christmas season, too.
Another thing I have been doing while I’ve been on my own is to take time to decorate my apartment. I’ve had a lot of freedom being able to choose things I like, and it’s exciting to have a space I am setting up for myself.
When I was younger, I used to love to walk around fall stores like Kirkland’s or Home Goods for inspiration. I found a garland for my fall wreath, and I got some pumpkin potpourri for my kitchen table. It’s officially fall in my studio. Every time I see it, it makes me more and more excited for cider season.
As small as these might seem, taking time to do things that I once loved help see the positives in being by yourself. I’m not seeing it as a negative. It’s simply me doing what I want to do.
I went to an amazing Greek place in Lincoln called the Parthenon for dinner after walking around for a little. The past several times in Lincoln, I have been on the hunt for the best Mediterranean food.
I had never been to a restaurant by myself, but it was fun to see everyone there having a good time just like I was. I ordered an appetizer to take for dinner the next night. It was something I wish I had felt more comfortable doing earlier.
In the past three months, I have been more accepting of my situation. When you realize you are making it on your own without any help, it’s such a rewarding feeling.
I got back to York later that night. I know it might not be an easy switch, but I am learning so much more about myself. Four years ago, I would not have wanted to do this.
Taking a night for yourself is really a life changing experience. Part of my goal is to become comfortable with my environment. My time alone makes me see everything in a brighter way. I can’t wait for my next trip.