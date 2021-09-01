Blythe in York -- finding comfort in your own environment

Since I moved to York, I have spent a lot of time by myself. This is normal considering I just moved here almost three months ago. I have been trying to get as involved as I can.

I finally went to a Young Professionals outing last week, and I was really excited to branch out a little more. I’ve been doing the right things to slowly see what life is like for younger people here.

Another part of moving has been the difference of living in the suburbs of a big city and being in a smaller community. I don’t think I expected it to be as difficult as it has been.

Once a month, I have been planning a day for me to go to Lincoln to go back to my suburban lifestyle.

Last week, I got my pumpkin iced coffee at Dunkin’ because the fall menu is officially out. Something fun about me is that I make fall traditions. I find a way to go no matter where I am. I have things I do for the Christmas season, too.

Another thing I have been doing while I’ve been on my own is to take time to decorate my apartment. I’ve had a lot of freedom being able to choose things I like, and it’s exciting to have a space I am setting up for myself.