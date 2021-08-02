Birthdays of yore

This past weekend, my cousin Jeannie celebrated her birthday. She is the first cousin to be born in this family. I have a pretty small family so it’s easy to keep track of birthdays.

My sister was born on May 4, I was born on June 4, my older brother was barely born on July 3 and my younger brother’s birthday is August 31. We skipped September and then my mom was born October 12 and finally my dad was born on November 10.

I remember my fifth birthday very vividly. You see, Batman had started on TV and the whole country was in the midst of Batmania. I was a huge fan of the show and my mom went all out that year. She decorated our garage as the Batcave complete with a Batcake (which she decorated herself) and everyone got some sort of Batgift. I still have the gift she bought for everyone -- a Batman mug that my mom STILL keeps in her dining room hutch. I am not allowed to touch it but can look at it. It has gone up in value since buying it. What cost 50 cents in 1966 is now worth $5. I made the mistake of telling Mom that and now she guards it like the Hope Diamond. I found one on e-bay and bought it. While it is still cool, it’s not like the original.