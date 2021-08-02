Birthdays of yore

This past weekend, my cousin Jeannie celebrated her birthday. She is the first cousin to be born in this family. I have a pretty small family so it’s easy to keep track of birthdays.
My sister was born on May 4, I was born on June 4, my older brother was barely born on July 3 and my younger brother’s birthday is August 31. We skipped September and then my mom was born October 12 and finally my dad was born on November 10.
I remember my fifth birthday very vividly. You see, Batman had started on TV and the whole country was in the midst of Batmania. I was a huge fan of the show and my mom went all out that year. She decorated our garage as the Batcave complete with a Batcake (which she decorated herself) and everyone got some sort of Batgift. I still have the gift she bought for everyone -- a Batman mug that my mom STILL keeps in her dining room hutch. I am not allowed to touch it but can look at it. It has gone up in value since buying it. What cost 50 cents in 1966 is now worth $5. I made the mistake of telling Mom that and now she guards it like the Hope Diamond. I found one on e-bay and bought it. While it is still cool, it’s not like the original.
I remember that birthday so clearly as the best one I’ve had. Sure, there have been other memorable ones like when I was eight, I was playing ball at the party and slid into a wooden stake and had to have stitches (I still have the scar) and graduating high school on my birthday, but those were few and far between. Up until I was 10-11, the whole family came to birthday parties. It didn’t matter who was having it, we all showed up. The pictures from my famous Batman party not only show my neighbors, but many of my cousins. When Jeannie had her birthday this past weekend, it brought up lots of great memories.
When the cousins close to my age had a birthday, it meant great cakes and lots of laughing. I mentioned the Batcake my mom designed and decorated, but each of my aunts also did similar cakes for their kids. They were fun times but the Bactake was the best. My aunts were so surprised and jealous that my mom pulled this off. She was not known for her baking abilities then (and now).
I recall my mom made her own cake because none of us wanted to do it. It was pretty with flowers all over it. Mom put it in the fridge but she frosted it when it was still warm. I recall her getting the cake out only to have the top half slide onto her hands. I think that was the last cake she made and now she relies on the good folks at Hy-Vee to do her baking.
Birthdays were a big thing in my family and still are today. Now the focus shifts to all the grandkids in the family. I struggle to remember all their celebrations, but it’s nice to see all the grandkids getting together (as much as possible) for their birthdays. Now we are starting a new generation in my family where my nieces and nephews are starting their own families with kids, so the cycle will continue once again. Sadly, my dad is gone now without meeting his great-grandkids. I remember how excited he was getting his first of six grandkids. Dad was always in the background of our birthday parties…letting Mom have all the fun. I do believe he is still watching all of the family having their birthdays, sitting in the background . . . smiling.