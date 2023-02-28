We are finally seeing some bills come out of committees and onto the legislative floor. Many of these are called “cleanup” bills to fix text and clarify existing laws, to remove outdated language or to extend dates for ongoing programs. An example of a “cleanup” bill would be LB51, which removes an outdated law regulating the use of long-distance phone calls by state employees for personal matters, effectively a law that required state employees to reimburse the state for the cost of a phone call to check on their kids. The broad use of cellphones made this law obsolete a long time ago.

Some other bills that have been reported to the General File and which can then be debated on the floor are considered widely supported or non-controversial. An example of this is LB140, which advanced to the Select File by a vote of 44-0, would allow Nebraskans to obtain Czech Heritage license plates for their personal vehicles.

There are a number of bills that impact more sensitive issues like abortion, gun control, etc., which have also been reported out of committee. While the debate on these bills has not yet officially begun, they have been discussed at length during the consideration of the cleanup and non-controversial bills. This has slowed progress down on the floor of the Unicameral. Though this can be frustrating, these legislative tactics are allowed under the rules and are part of the legislative process.

Meanwhile this week my last two bills had their hearings before the Revenue (LB584) and Health and Human Services (LB586) Committees. Now we wait to see when these will be reported to the General File for further debate and consideration.

The Unicameral is a unique and interesting place. Please reach out if you have any questions or concerns about specific legislation or issues in general. I very much enjoy hearing from you.

The Unicameral is a unique and interesting place. Please reach out if you have any questions or concerns about specific legislation or issues in general.