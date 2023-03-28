This session of the Legislature saw the introduction of more than 800 bills. While not quite a record for the number of bills introduced, it was pretty close. I was on the low end among my colleagues, having only introduced eight bills myself.

I designated LB584 as my priority bill for this session. Vaping has become a large problem in our teenagers and vaping products are the only nicotine products that do not currently have an excise tax. LB584 imposes an excise tax on vaping for the first time and will hopefully serve as one of the steps we take to reduce the use of vaping among our teens.

Speaker Arch designated LB585 as one of his speaker priority bills. LB585 provides our schools with greater flexibility in providing more comprehensive, annual, behavioral and mental health training that focuses on suicide awareness and prevention. I am grateful to Speaker Arch for recognizing the importance of this issue in making it one of his priorities.

Senator Riepe also designated LB586 as his priority bill. I introduced LB586 to help alleviate the growing healthcare workforce crisis in nursing here in Nebraska. LB586 provides funding to establish more clinical nursing training sites and provide more clinical nursing training staff in underserved areas of Nebraska. This will be especially helpful in our rural communities. I appreciate Senator Riepe making LB586 his priority.

Another one of my bills, LB359 was reported to the General File and then also included as an amendment to LB412, which is the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee’s priority bill. LB359 would allow the Public Service Commission greater flexibility in providing grants for broadband access in our state. Broadband access is a very important issue to the future of our state.

LB667 was passed from General File to Select File as part of LB376. LB667 reconciles our current liquor laws to allow alcohol wholesalers to appropriately price their product in new hybrid retail facilities that are both a bar and a retail store.

Two of my bills, LB217 and LB772, have been reported to the General File for further consideration. LB217 extends the Scrap Tire Recycling program until 2029. I felt that it was important to continue our state’s ongoing efforts to keep items like tires out of our landfills. LB772 creates a grant program to aid in the construction of a facility for pregnant and parenting homeless youth in Nebraska. The intention of LB772 is to create a facility to get these homeless, pregnant teens off the streets and into housing where they can receive training and education. This will assist in disrupting the cycle of homelessness and impoverishment as well as preventing future costs to taxpayers.

My final bill LB216 is still in the Health and Human Services Committee. LB216 would allow our local optometrists to better care for their glaucoma patients by utilizing a specific laser treatment called SLT. I am working to get this bill to the floor but having seven out of eight of my bills to that stage is a pretty decent batting average!

Legislative work on the floor this week focused almost exclusively on one bill, LB574. LB574 was introduced by Senator Kauth and addresses what kind of care minors who are experiencing gender dysphoria are allowed to receive. I supported ending debate on the bill after 8 hours of discussion on the floor. I then chose to be present not voting during its passage from the General File due to some concerns that I have on the language included in the bill. LB574 ultimately advanced to the Select File. Senator Kauth has introduced an amendment to LB574 on Select File that addresses the concerns that I and others raised while continuing to prohibit specific surgical procedures on minors. I intend to support LB574 in advancing to Governor Pillen’s desk.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know! My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs.