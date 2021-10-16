Bewildered Boomer

Pathetic, would-be ‘car guy’ can barely change a dang tire
Am I a car guy? Let’s check and see.
The first car was a ’56 Chevy. Not the classic and desirable body style with a tepid 6-banger and 3 on the tree. Let’s don’t count that one. OK? Next up was the baby blue ’60 Plym. It came complete with leering shark look on the nose and out-sized tail fins (what else?) at the rear. This four-door hardtop wasn’t fast by standards established with later acquisitions, but it wasn’t that bad. Toss in push-button drive and a semi-rectangular, translucent steering wheel and you had a unique – if quirky - ride. (That’s the beloved Plym and me in the photo.)
After the Plym came a ’65 Pontiac 2+2, essentially a powered-up, sporterized Catalina. The motor measured 421 cubic inches and was complemented by a crazy tight Hurst 4-speed shifter and hopped-up carburetor. It was a real sleeper; as a full-size car it looked kinda like an old person rig, but ran like a scalded dog. Surprised a few SS-396 Chevelles and MOPARS with that Poncho. An awful blow-by evolved, however, so sadly I traded it for my first brand-new car, a ’70 Nova SS with a 300-horse, 350-inch V-8, four speed and posi-traction.
Then my car guy period ended overnight – or at least was postponed a few decades.
What suddenly changed? In 1970 I married Good Wife Norma and her ’69 VW Beetle. Goodbye, Nova.
Ensuing years belonged to Oldsmobile (1972 Vista Cruiser station wagon), Buick (1980 full-dress, four-door hog of an Electra painted deep maroon with a white, upholstered vinyl top that we called burgundy and Chablis), a Ford Aerostar van, three kids and … I bet you get the drift.
I morphed into a car guy wannabe in forced hibernation.
Once the kids were raised and out on their own, though, the car guy in me was reborn.
Though it took a solid month (by actual count) to beg, cajole and grind GWN down into exclaiming, “All right! Whatever! Just shut up about it.” a 1986 Toyota MR2 was finally parked in our garage on 20th Street in Lexington. It was jet black with an angular wedge shape not unlike a late model dirt track car or a door stop with two bucket seats, an amazing, short-throw four speed and a normally aspirated but excitable 4-banger mounted where the back seat would be in a sensible vehicle.
A few years of pure enjoyment ended unexpectedly when a shiny red ’91 MR2 with the second-generation Ferrari inspired body style, this one a 16-valve, twin overhead cam 4 cylinder with twin-entry turbo, popped up on dealer’s lot in North Platte. A local, Lexington dealer obtained the car and sold it to me. Much easier, this time, to sell Norma who by then, all predictions to the contrary, had come to enjoy the ’86 MR2 herself.
And that was the end of the line for sassy cars in my garage. The ’91 went to son Aaron a year or two back so our fleet is down to three, mostly boring old-people rigs.
Does the above documentation qualify me as a card-carrying car guy? Not at all, apparently.
To be a car guy, I came to discover, requires at least some modicum of understanding about how cars work. What makes them go? What makes them stop? All such knowledge eludes me. I was not born with that slice in my brain. We know this because a multitude of projects people like Aaron and his brother Jarrod could do in the dark while eating a sandwich and drinking a beer, have crashed spectacularly onto the rocks when exposed to my gallactic incompetence.
Do I over-state the horror? Anyone who knows me more than casually will quickly confirm that what I say is sadly but consistently true. There is not adequate space on this page to detail them all, so I will offer just one to represent my wretched portfolio of failure.
Changing oil in a Toyota Corolla a number of decades ago, I failed to notice the seal on the old filter was still clinging to the block when I screwed in – and no doubt way over-tightened as was my habit – the new filter. It held for a day or two before letting go spectacularly in the northbound lanes of the south strip between I-80 and Cozad. A blizzard of smoke. Palpable knocking noises. I dove off the street onto the then-ALCO store parking lot where what remained of my oil was deposited in a massive, expanding pool of hot, sticky blackness.
Engine blown. Time to call the salvage yard.
“Hold on there, Pops” exclaimed Aaron, offering to trailer it to Kearney and have Rich at Precision Import Repair perform an autopsy, at least, before burying the carcass in a crusher. Happily, Rich put the thing back together for not too many hundred bucks and got me back on the road.
So there you have it; why Steve Moseley has never, and will never, be possessed of the street cred required to hang out with real gearheads.
There is some comfort – though not much – to know I am a courteous, conscientious incompetent. I went back and sopped up the mess at ALCO.