Bewildered Boomer

And that was the end of the line for sassy cars in my garage. The ’91 went to son Aaron a year or two back so our fleet is down to three, mostly boring old-people rigs.

Does the above documentation qualify me as a card-carrying car guy? Not at all, apparently.

To be a car guy, I came to discover, requires at least some modicum of understanding about how cars work. What makes them go? What makes them stop? All such knowledge eludes me. I was not born with that slice in my brain. We know this because a multitude of projects people like Aaron and his brother Jarrod could do in the dark while eating a sandwich and drinking a beer, have crashed spectacularly onto the rocks when exposed to my gallactic incompetence.

Do I over-state the horror? Anyone who knows me more than casually will quickly confirm that what I say is sadly but consistently true. There is not adequate space on this page to detail them all, so I will offer just one to represent my wretched portfolio of failure.