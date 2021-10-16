Bewildered Boomer

Desperate, pathetic, starving Daphne … so sad

We have a wiener dog that is starving to death each and every day … or so she would have us believe. Her name is Daphne and she has become a real pain in the hind parts.

Imagine a critter that begins a monumentally annoying, high-pitched whine of starvation each day by 4:30 p.m. latest. Supper time is and has always been 5:30 so we endure this torture – which cannot be quieted by any method we have tried low these many years - for a full, torturous hour.

Worse, every morning not long after 4, it begins again. Whimpering, whimpering, whimpering to be fed. She sleeps at the foot of our bed which lends our dark, dreary, pre-dawn hours the effect of being trapped with a low-volume, but none-the-less fingers on a blackboard mini air raid siren in the room.

Our occasionally beloved Daphne has other bad habits to be sure, but this constant quest for anything she can scrounge up to eat tops the list. It’s uncanny.