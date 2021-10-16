Bewildered Boomer

Desperate, pathetic, starving Daphne … so sad
We have a wiener dog that is starving to death each and every day … or so she would have us believe. Her name is Daphne and she has become a real pain in the hind parts.
Imagine a critter that begins a monumentally annoying, high-pitched whine of starvation each day by 4:30 p.m. latest. Supper time is and has always been 5:30 so we endure this torture – which cannot be quieted by any method we have tried low these many years - for a full, torturous hour.
Worse, every morning not long after 4, it begins again. Whimpering, whimpering, whimpering to be fed. She sleeps at the foot of our bed which lends our dark, dreary, pre-dawn hours the effect of being trapped with a low-volume, but none-the-less fingers on a blackboard mini air raid siren in the room.
Our occasionally beloved Daphne has other bad habits to be sure, but this constant quest for anything she can scrounge up to eat tops the list. It’s uncanny.
This is the only dog of the many to have corrupted my 72 years with the ability to hear the slightest ‘clink’ of a bowl on the countertop in the kitchen. The possibility that a single corn flake might make good its escape to the floor is enough to bring her running at breakneck speed. Opening a cupboard door in what sounds to me like absolute silence sparks a frantic leap from GWN’s recliner followed by a thud when she hits the floor and then the unmistakable sound of galloping wiener dog hoof beats. Crack open the fridge? Same thing.
I tell you, it’s uncanny.
It is not possible for Good Wife Norma or me to do anything in the kitchen without this black, long-haired monster, as stubborn as she is stubby-legged, directly underfoot, so desperate is her ‘need for feed.’
Ebbie and Annie, the other members of our ‘dog and a half long, half a dog tall’ posse, stand no chance to slurp even a single errant crumb in Daphne’s presence. She is way too quick and laser focused for them to get a sniff. Never – ever - takes a play off, as they say describing fanatic concentration in athletics.
You say, “Hey, Mose, maybe she really is starving. Ever think of that?”
We don’t believe she’s dying of food deprivation and, of infinitely more legitimacy, neither do the two vets who have been stuck dealing with her over these maddening, apparently endless years.
Of course she’s also a wheezing, sneezing, retching machine every day, never worse than before first light, so Daphne is the consummate pain in tush here, too.
The hurdle we can’t get over is that she’s endearing enough, barely, to put up with all the downsides.
Besides, not a single soul in their right mind would take her if we offered anyway. Wait, maybe if we tossed in a nice rebate.