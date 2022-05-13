Bewildered Boomer: Just one more in a series of shameful election disappointments

Maybe it’s just me, but every election leaves me puzzled and PO’d when it’s over; not because of who was elected or was not – though there’s an element of that for all of us who pay attention and care – but for who elected them.

Voter turnout is the topic I am running up the flagpole today. Dismal, shameful, disgraceful … all those words and more describe 35% voter turnout in my book. Incredibly, 35% was pretty doggone good based on what we’ve come to expect from all the eligible voters among us.

Counties in the populated metro areas in and around Omaha were worse; barely creeping over 30%.

Clearly we are helpless to do anything about this dearth of civic engagement, but will you mourn it with me for a moment please?

The election for governor now behind us (thank God) was as contentious and ugly and shameful as any I am able to recall in my lifetime. I can’t believe the mute button on our remote didn’t melt into a tiny little wad of goo from having been mashed in desperation what seemed like a million times to silence at least the drivel’s audio.

The slime seeped out onto radio stations and newspapers, too. Unsolicited though it was, the sludge invaded our cell phones and was pervasive on social media. And let’s not forget snail mail. In two days near the merciful end Good Wife Norma and I saw our mailbox inundated with something more than 20 ads either for – or viciously against – this candidate or that one.

If anything about this sad study in man’s inhumanity to man exceeds the blitzkrieg of snot-slinging, it’s that all the noise still wasn’t enough to motivate 65 out of 100 adults, every one of whom absolutely held the right to vote, to make even that small gesture on behalf of the society in which they are privileged to live.

I find that abhorrent.

Some are grossly un/misinformed about issues of the day. This I know for a fact because I hear simplistic comments with my own ears. I’m sure another big slice of never-voters are just bone lazy – there’s a lot of that going around the country these days – while others are simply dumb and illiterate. For glaring examples of these folks in the thousands just read, if you can bear it, the butchery of the English language pervasive throughout social media.

Upon further consideration of this topic, perhaps the more mouth breathers who don’t vote the better off the rest of us will be.

Looking for someone who has all the answers and the arrogance to trumpet their social and political biases in ALL CAPS!!!!! for the world to see, but cannot distinguish between two and to and too? Look no further (not ‘farther’ you boob) than social media in all its mutations.

My position on this matter is unapologetically rigid: If you are eligible to vote but do not ponder the issues/candidates then do so, you have forfeited your right to gripe or criticize or even comment. The 35% of us who did make the effort will thank you to sit down and shut up.