Bewildered Boomer: I'm begging here -- Please DO NOT VOTE for Steve Moseley

Are we enjoying the endless – mostly disgraceful and shameless – political ads? Of course not. What mature adult would?

Never in my life has my ego – and believe me, I have one – inflated so outrageously that I would ever talk such trash as we are being forced to endure as this preliminary election approaches, never mind spend other people’s money to broadcast it on TV. It’s stultifying. Mind-numbing. Coma-inducing vitriol spewed by a congress of louts (Pillen, Herbster, Fortenberry, I’m looking at you) describes these poison ads accurately, don’t you think?

Never in 72 years have I been as desperate for a job … or anything else … as these three.

My own service in elective office took a lower profile. And more dignified, too.

We were living in Lexington at the time, grinding ourselves down for a decade (unsuccessfully as it turned out) to save Moseleys’ IGA in the turbulent 70s. Can you say galloping inflation? Can you say government mandated price controls?

One highlight of those years was the early fall afternoon dear friend and former military pilot Jim Kelly loaded me into the back seat of his Citabria. This is a fully-aerobatic ‘ragwing’ with the entire fuselage and wings covered in fabric stretched tight as a drumhead. No heavy sheet metal for this crazy athletic, flyweight bird.

I had been pleading with Jim to take me up for full aerial acrobatics for years. At last he called and up we went.

Hammerhead stalls. Barrel rolls. Corkscrew rolls. Knife-edge flight with the wings pointing straight up and down. Snap rolls. Long runs of upside down flight. We did it all. Then we did it all over again.

It was a glorious day, though probably not something everyone would treasure.

Then, Jim’s health deteriorated and the owner/publisher of the local paper eventually passed away. It was a terrible loss for me personally and for Lexington as a community.

What happened next was entirely unexpected. The mayor asked me to serve the remainder of Jim’s term on the Lexington Airport Authority board.

What an honor, I thought. What confidence in my maturity, intelligence and judgement, I thought. Then I realized I was also, by default, the token ‘non pilot’ on the board. My presence gave the other members a pseudo-oversight public face: A non-aircraft owner to share blame for any self-serving projects they might dream up.

By and by time came for my buddy, pilot Steve Johnson, and me to file for re-election. His term was up and so was Jim’s, so I had to run on my own.

Then, trouble reared its head in the pesky filing process. We spaced it off and missed the deadline. Oh, geez. What now?

Dawson County election officials suggested we simply run as write-in candidates. No filing deadlines for those folks so, no sweat.

So we wandered around downtown for perhaps an hour and handed out slips of paper with correct spelling of our names so the votes would count. He’s a Steven, I’m a Stephen. And those two pestiferous E’s on either side of the L in Moseley that can be neither seen nor hear had to be dealt with. Once we secured a half-a-dozen promises from friends and colleagues to take our little paper to the booth and write in our names that was it. Campaign over. No ads, negative or otherwise.

With zero candidates printed on the actual ballot, we judged our odds semi-decent. They were. We were both swept into office on a tidal wave of fewer than a dozen votes apiece.

I felt good about my ‘campaign,’ lame though it was. Can’t say the same for the disrespect being paraded in front of us today. Why would anyone use such slimy ads in the first place? Because, sad to say, they work.

And who’s to blame for that? We are, folks. How sad is that?