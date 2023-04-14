The Associated Press has been counting votes and declaring winners in presidential elections since 1848, when General Agent Alexander Jones coordinated the count from his office at Broadway and Liberty streets. On Nov. 8, the morning after the election, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported that the "few returns which came in last night by telegraph point with moral certainty to the success" of General Zachary Taylor; electoral college results were printed on Nov. 10. The election that brought Abraham Lincoln to the presidency was the last in which the pony express was used to connect far distant telegraph stations. In a dispatch from Fort Kearney, Nebraska on December 11, 1860, the New York Times reported that the California Pony Express "passed here at 5 o'clock this morning," delivering election returns from every county in California, showing Lincoln with 38,702 votes and Douglas with 38,060. The transcontinental telegraph replaced the ponies when it began operation in October 1861. Counting the vote requires skill, but race calling is a fine art. As Election Day dawned in 1948, few gave President Harry Truman much chance of beating Governor Thomas Dewey of New York. Nationwide opinion polls conducted by Gallup and Roper showed Dewey the clear leader. So sure of Dewey winning was Arthur Sears Henning of the Chicago Tribune that he wrote the next day's lead declaring Dewey president while the votes were still being counted. Even when returns showed Truman running a much better race than expected, Henning assured nervous colleagues, "Oh, that's just nonsense. That's nonsense. Forget it. The AP is all wrong." The Tribune's first edition declaring "DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN" was barely off the press when editors determined Henning had blown the call. The Tribune managed to pull most of the copies but neglected the stack in its own lobby. There the Chicago Herald Examiner bought a pile that produced one of the most famous AP election photos of all time. Byron Rollins had captured a beaming Truman, the unlikely winner, holding up a copy of the Tribune's front page. In 2000, the AP resisted tremendous pressure to declare George W. Bush president, based on the results in Florida. On Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, Washington bureau chief Sandy Johnson reasoned that the race was still too close to call. The AP was being doubly cautious because of what happened earlier in the night. The AP and the networks had jumped the gun and called Florida for Vice President Al Gore, the Democratic nominee. That call was soon pulled back, and the AP was going to make sure it didn't make that mistake again. "The folks who were there standing firm, that proved to be the right thing to do. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to not make a call," said Stephen Ohlemacher, the current Election Decision Editor for the Associated Press. At 3:11 a.m., the AP sent an advisory to newspapers reporting that Bush's lead in Florida had dwindled to about 6,000 votes and that uncounted votes in two heavily Democratic counties could affect the outcome. "As it turned out, that was one of the closest elections in American history," Ohlemacher added. "The recount that happened resulting in a 5 to 4 Supreme Court ruling to stop the vote count in Florida. And George Bush did inevitably win that election. But that was far from certain on election night, and it was far from certain in the days and weeks following Election Day." The 2000 election was the only time in history that AP did not call a winner in a presidential election. Since 2003, AP has taken on a more central role in reporting election night results. That year, it attained the contract to provide results for all Presidential, Congressional, and important statewide races to the television networks .AP increased the scope and sophistication of its tabulation and election research efforts, adding systems to deal with delegate counts, algorithms to ensure quality control, and most importantly, an election research team that produces unparalleled data and analysis.