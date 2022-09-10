Bewildered Boomer- Well now, wasn't the Yorkfest luncheon quite something?

Who saw that one coming? Certainly not me.

Yesterday at the Yorkfest coronation luncheon it was my great honor to be named this year’s king of the festivities. Susan Cox reigns as the 2022 queen of all things Yorkfest.

It’s a bit odd to be selected at an event I have covered in person for years. I don’t know how many royalty photos in Yorkfest weekend Saturday papers have had my name under them, but it’s a bunch.

This year that duty fell to Naomy Snider of the News-Times staff. I would have done it again, but a ‘selfie’ probably wouldn’t cut it on the front page.

Later this (Saturday) morning, or so I’m told, Susan and I will lead the annual Yorkfest parade. I look forward to that … kinda/sorta. My career has taken me to a slew of events great and small, always off to the side with camera and tablet in hand.

This time it’s front-and-center. How will Susan and I react? Stay tuned.

Last year’s king and queen, Lonnie Berger and Marilyn Jackman, were there for the coronation yesterday. Their year representing this great community has ended. Ours has just begun.

The Yorkfest royalty legacy is long and distinguished. It has its beginnings in 1979 with Stan Hartman and Elaine Dahlgren.

Susan and I will wander around greeting folks and representing all those former kings and queens after the parade, and likely at other events throughout the year before stepping aside for the next honored pair at this time next year.

By way of background, Norma and I decided to return to Nebraska from Wyoming to be near growing families in Lincoln and Kearney, and also my elderly parents in Broken Bow. A Nebraska highway map spread out over our dining table in Powell, Wyoming, made the ‘where’ decision fairly easy. We wanted to be located between Lincoln and Kearney, but also within reasonable reach of Broken Bow.

When we triangulated all that, our finger landed smack-dab on York.

We didn’t know where we would sleep, or for that matter how we would feed ourselves, but we knew – good or bad – it was all going to play out in York.

Greg Awtry and York General provided paychecks, so thanks to them we’re yet to miss a meal. We have owned two wonderful homes here in town and know we are fortunate in that aspect of York life, too.

The move is still paying dividends for family reasons. The level of involvement with our kids and grandkids has eclipsed what would have been possible had we not been willing to set aside our mountain lifestyle down the hill from Yellowstone.

The other reason we are still here nearly 20 years later is you … and lots more people like you … who made us welcome and continue to lift us up in countless ways to this day.

We could not have blundered into a better place to play out this game we call life. York is where we chose to retire and York is where we’re going to stay.

Thanks so much to each of you for helping us finally find the ‘home’ we were looking for.