Bewildered Boomer - Ya gotta pick ‘n pit ‘em to enjoy the delight of local cherries
Thursday, colleague Melanie Wilkinson spoke on this page about the perils of picking and pitting as a kid. My experience with this chore is more recent.

Recently a friend offered to give us a go at her cherry trees out in the country and Good Wife Norma, having lerned over five decades of marriage that I am a fruit loving kinda guy, jumped at the invite. So off we went to cash in, a couple ice cream buckets nested on the back seat.

The picking went fairly well, though slowly. I plucked solo until, thankfully, the three other folks stopped by, took pity, and pitched in. Before too long we had our two wee buckets filled, said our goodbye/thank-you and headed to town.

I would never be so whiny as to compare the work involved in my small-volume pitting project to what Mel confronted, however in fairness hers was an entire family enterprise compared to just one stove-up old man.

The bowl of pits and the zombie look in the accompanying photo at job’s end illustrate the damage to both cherries and their used-up attacker.

Don’t think I can’t hear you muttering, “Hey, buddy, get a pitter?” Got one. Tried it. Cherries too small to go through properly. So I squeezed each and every one open with these oversized digits, one at a time. It was suggestive of squeezing hundreds of red, inflamed zits until they pop.

What kept me going? Drooling anticipation of sweet, yet somehow wonderfully tart treats … under vanilla ice cream, of course. What you see here is all that remained after a couple assaults on pie No. 1.

Home grown cherries; the gift that keeps on giving.

