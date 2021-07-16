Bewildered Boomer - Ya gotta pick ‘n pit ‘em to enjoy the delight of local cherries

Thursday, colleague Melanie Wilkinson spoke on this page about the perils of picking and pitting as a kid. My experience with this chore is more recent.

Recently a friend offered to give us a go at her cherry trees out in the country and Good Wife Norma, having lerned over five decades of marriage that I am a fruit loving kinda guy, jumped at the invite. So off we went to cash in, a couple ice cream buckets nested on the back seat.

The picking went fairly well, though slowly. I plucked solo until, thankfully, the three other folks stopped by, took pity, and pitched in. Before too long we had our two wee buckets filled, said our goodbye/thank-you and headed to town.

I would never be so whiny as to compare the work involved in my small-volume pitting project to what Mel confronted, however in fairness hers was an entire family enterprise compared to just one stove-up old man.

The bowl of pits and the zombie look in the accompanying photo at job’s end illustrate the damage to both cherries and their used-up attacker.