Bewildered Boomer - Ozark reflections; Branson in the rearview mirror

Most of this week was consumed in a trip to Branson, there to join a horde of fellow gray panthers. To say canes and walkers were everywhere understates reality.

Good Wife Norma and I have been going to Branson semi-regularly for north of 40 years. This week we took our niece, Susan Ramsey, for a substantially more sedentary visit than those of more youthful years.

Branson is a bit like Yellowstone for us in that it’s never more fun than when we take someone, like Susan, who has never been there.

We piled into the Maxima and hit the road early Sunday morning. Even took in a show yet that evening, one Monday and another Tuesday, finishing off with a noon voyage Wednesday aboard the Showboat Branson Belle.

This replica riverboat cruises massive Table Rock Lake twice a day from moorings very near south Branson. We’ve gone three or four times and highly recommend it. The show is always energetic and professional, plus the ribeye steaks were right tasty.

Tip: Invest a few extra shekels for tickets in the Captain’s Club. Viewing the show from a bit of elevation is outstanding and the meals are upscale, too. Everyone had a nice dinner – the folks in the galley work their craft well – but Captain’s Club folks get to order from the menu. Thus it was ribeyes for us; roast beef and chicken for the rest.

Once back ashore we turned the Maxima north and hustled straight home.

If you’ve never been to Branson, the drive is a long day. But even I, a 73-year-old whiner, drove there and back myself.

Sunday we took in the Legends in Concert tribute show at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Highly recommended.

The next evening it was back to the same stage for SIX, an amazing brother act in which they all either sing or perform instrumental sounds to accompany each other using only their voices. Listen for an amazing ‘vocal’ guitar solo. Highly recommended.

Tuesday we saw the musical ‘Jesus’ on the 300-foot, wrap-around panorama stage at the Sight and Sound Theater. The Cecil B. DeMille-scale spectacle of a live performance in a 2,000-seat theater is impossible to describe; speaking here of mounted Roman soldiers trotting on and off stage via the aisles, plus camels and all manner of creatures great and small.

We have seen ‘Sampson’ and ‘Noah’ at Sight and Sound in times past. You should give this venue a look-see; no matter what is playing. These are classic Bible stories brought to life, to the amazement and delight of even non-churched-up types like me.

We ate at Joe’s Crab Shack on Branson Landing hard by the shores of Lake Taneycomo, as is our family’s habit when we’re down there.

We shopped – actually the ladies shopped with little to no participation from me. A grand time was had by all.

The overwhelming majority of folks were, like us, ‘of a certain age.’ With kids long back in school the massive go-kart tracks, swimming pools and arcades seemed abandoned.

The nightmare Branson traffic wasn’t a bit fun, but we fared palpably better once I surrendered the keys to Good Wife Norma and the silky-voiced GPS lady. Working in tandem they did fine, though I did have to remind GWN it’s kinda pointless to scold the lady in the box.

We can report, save for disgraceful rivers in the tons of roadside rubbish sullying interstates through Kansas City, everything between here and Branson is green. Positively lush. And the trees. Oh, my, for the ocean of trees in those Ozark hills.