Bewildered Boomer - Next year why not light up your Christmas in Branson?

Suffering from cabin fever? Desperate to gain blessed relief from the wiener dogs for a few days? How about an idea from the Mose Travelogue file?
Consider the Branson area in the Christmas season. If you appreciate spectacular shows and lights to knock you clean out of your socks this is the place … and it’s only a day’s drive away.
Good Wife Norma and I took in Christmas at Branson this year with friends and last year with my brother and sister-in-law. I don’t go back to anything two years in a row unless it’s special and you don’t either, I bet. We did not cancel reservations made and paid for months in advance out of fear of COVID. Instead we took all precautions demanded by onboard nurse GWN and rigidly followed the rules posted everywhere.
This photo includes a few of the 7.5 million Christmas lights that transform Silver Dollar City into a land of dazzling sights and sounds. They won’t be all they could be here in black and white but be assured this place is breathtaking in person … just do not get antsy and leave before full darkness.
This year the night I scheduled for Silver Dollar City happened to be the one rainy day of the trip. It was cold and damp but at least no wind. Besides, we are tough Nebraskans who came prepared.
Branson Landing on the bank of Lake Taneycomo is neat on a much smaller scale and the dozens of classic Branson music shows give themselves over the Christmas at this time of year. We took in the Showboat Branson Belle paddle-boat Christmas dinner cruise on Table Rock Lake. Our group enjoyed the music and ribeyes immensely despite the fact high winds left us tethered to the pier.
The highlight of the shows for our group was ‘Noah’ at the Sight and Sound Theatre where productions are over the top for scope, scale and quality. Last year we took in ‘Sampson’ which was incredible, too. Next year’s Bible story at Sight and Sound is ‘Jesus’ and his epic story.
As always, if you are interested in details, as several of you have been about my Yellowstone travel advice offers, I will happily coach you up for next Christmas. Branson is highly developed and commercial. Traffic is an annoyance but not to worry; I can help you with all that, too.
