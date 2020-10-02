Bewildered Boomer - And now comes the winter … with complications

But like winter or hate it, this one is going to be a whole different beast … bad weather or worse.

Fishing license sales skyrocketed in Nebraska this spring and summer as folks turned their COVID-inflicted lives toward the outdoors. Where better to social distance that on the bank of a lake or river, or in a boat way out in the middle?

I am told you couldn’t buy backyard trampolines, swimming pools, large inflatables, swings and slides for love ‘nor money this summer, such was families’ desperation to get the kids outside but still keep them safe from public spaces.

As school haltingly proceeded this fall, some teachers moved their classrooms outdoors when feasible for the same reason.

All those attempts to soften the impact on our lifestyles of this cursed disease – which has stricken no less than the president and first lady - are on borrowed time.

Why? Winter, that’s why.

Yes, it is possible to fish through the ice of a frozen lake, but who, even in the face of deadly virus, would do that? Classrooms are soon locked inside because even the sternest, knuckle-wrapping teacher can’t plant kids in snowbanks … even though he or she may want to do exactly that.