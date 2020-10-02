Bewildered Boomer - And now comes the winter … with complications

You can feel it, can’t you? Sure, you can. Winter lies just around the corner of your calendar and mine.
This morning (Friday) was undeniably c-o-l-d when the wiener posse demanded their pre-sunup romp to the backyard in the name of bladder relief.
Leaves are beginning to become noticeable on what laughingly passes for a yard at the Moseley place. Last fall I delivered something like six pickup loads to the grass dump on the other side of town. It felt like more. Lots more.
Speaking of last year, I was gifted with a winter reprieve from Nebraska’s dead zone. Mountains make sense to me in winter. Who doesn’t expect, even relish, deep snow in mountains? The prospect of spectacular snowy scenes and close-up access to big game species on their winter ranges holds a deep alure for me.
All that and more awaits during winter in northwest Wyoming, which is where I spent the first two and a half months of 2020. I was the ‘temp’ sports guy at The Powell Tribune where I worked the five-plus years before returning to Nebraska some 15 years ago.
But no such escape is in prospect this year. A talented young man has since filled the vacancy I plugged last winner, leaving me imprisoned by Nebraska this winter.
Good Wife Norma actually likes winter. Can you believe it? I cannot wrap this fog-shrouded mind around her position on winter even after suffering it over the course of a 50-year marriage.
But like winter or hate it, this one is going to be a whole different beast … bad weather or worse.
Fishing license sales skyrocketed in Nebraska this spring and summer as folks turned their COVID-inflicted lives toward the outdoors. Where better to social distance that on the bank of a lake or river, or in a boat way out in the middle?
I am told you couldn’t buy backyard trampolines, swimming pools, large inflatables, swings and slides for love ‘nor money this summer, such was families’ desperation to get the kids outside but still keep them safe from public spaces.
As school haltingly proceeded this fall, some teachers moved their classrooms outdoors when feasible for the same reason.
All those attempts to soften the impact on our lifestyles of this cursed disease – which has stricken no less than the president and first lady - are on borrowed time.
Why? Winter, that’s why.
Yes, it is possible to fish through the ice of a frozen lake, but who, even in the face of deadly virus, would do that? Classrooms are soon locked inside because even the sternest, knuckle-wrapping teacher can’t plant kids in snowbanks … even though he or she may want to do exactly that.
If ‘outside’ truly is an effective COVID-19 defense, our arsenal is soon to be deprived of a major weapon.
There will be challenges in the months to come. Good luck with yours.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!