Bewildered Boomer -- Yellowstone Country is always magic in the winter

DSC_8112.JPG

There wasn’t much winter this trip, but three fellow shutterbugs and I still had a great time in and around Yellowstone last week.

My friend Donn (Atchison) and my other friend Don (Brockmeier) and I traveled to Cody for a couple days photographing the bighorn sheep rut up the North Fork just outside the seasonally closed east gate of the park.

Thursday and Friday good friend Mark Davis, outdoor writer and photographer extraordinaire for the Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, joined the expedition as we poked around the Lamar Valley across the north boundary of Yellowstone. There was little snow in the park (bummer), however we did run into the Junction Butte wolf pack … a highlight.

None of us had ever seen so many wolves (10) so close. I will never claim to be a wolf-hugger, but it was a rare treat to spend an hour or two watching them move down the valley. Equally fascinating was the reaction of bison as they traveled.

All went well until time to head home arrived last Friday. We fought our way through wind, ice and darkness to Casper where the warm and cozy Hampton Inn waited.

Big trouble still loomed because I-25 south was closed for hours and hours by devil winds, ice and blowing snow from there to Cheyenne. This necessitated an extra 24 hours stuck in Casper. When we finally started again we made it only to Douglas … stranded again.

Bottom line … it took 54 hours or thereabouts to finally get home Sunday at 10 p.m.

There is more to share, but let’s pull the plug on words and take a look at five Junction Butte wolves. Don’t miss the black one peeking from behind a rock.

