Bewildered Boomer -- Yellowstone Country is always magic in the winter

There wasn’t much winter this trip, but three fellow shutterbugs and I still had a great time in and around Yellowstone last week.

My friend Donn (Atchison) and my other friend Don (Brockmeier) and I traveled to Cody for a couple days photographing the bighorn sheep rut up the North Fork just outside the seasonally closed east gate of the park.

Thursday and Friday good friend Mark Davis, outdoor writer and photographer extraordinaire for the Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, joined the expedition as we poked around the Lamar Valley across the north boundary of Yellowstone. There was little snow in the park (bummer), however we did run into the Junction Butte wolf pack … a highlight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

None of us had ever seen so many wolves (10) so close. I will never claim to be a wolf-hugger, but it was a rare treat to spend an hour or two watching them move down the valley. Equally fascinating was the reaction of bison as they traveled.

All went well until time to head home arrived last Friday. We fought our way through wind, ice and darkness to Casper where the warm and cozy Hampton Inn waited.