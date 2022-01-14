Bewildered Boomer -- Winter doldrums? I have 'em bad

Do you enjoy these gray, cold, lifeless days of late? That’s what I thought. Me neither.

Then again perhaps you, not unlike Good Wife Norma, actually look forward to cold and snow and lifeless nature and almost no sunshine at all.

Not me though. No siree.

The boat is huddling alone and frozen in my daughter and son-in-law’s shed in the depressingly brown countryside between Denton and Lincoln. Thank goodness it doesn’t have emotions or I could justifiably be sued for cruel and heartless abandonment.

Regular visitors to my assigned piece of this page on Saturdays are fully aware I howl like a banshee in protest of mowing, edging sidewalks, raking and even picking up the occasional stick in the yard.

In full disclosure, I must acknowledge the dead zone of winter between New Year’s Day and late March/early April is many times more impossible to bear. At least for me.

What can I say; mind-numbing gray skies above, dormant brown below and the scraggly skeletons of trees in between do not inspire. Birds singing? Nope. Frogs croaking? Nope. Brooks babbling? Nope, especially pea soup Beaver Creek. Signs of life? None that I can see.