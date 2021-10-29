Bewildered Boomer -- Why this old man cherishes Halloween each and every year

Ha ha, just kidding. This old man does not like Halloween. Not even a tiny bit, never mind ‘cherishing’ this macabre (but in a fun way) evening everyone else on earth but me, apparently, anticipates and enjoys.
The roots for this aversion to Halloween grow deep within me, all the way back to my junior high youth in Kearney when two friends and I, admittedly on the outer edge of the presumptive appropriate age for trick or treating, spontaneously decided to go anyway.
We rang only a few doorbells, all of them in the neighborhood my buddies and I shared. Folks greeted us amicably and offered up something sweet.
Until we arrived at that vine-covered house on the corner. That’s where Halloween went south for a lifetime.
The old crone who answered the door (though probably not as elderly as I am now) held out her bowl to my friends. The instant I began to reach into it, however, she jerked it away with a snarl.
“Not you. You’re too old,” turned out to be my final ‘treat’ of that night and every Halloween since.
I immediately rushed home, which was only a block or so away. Mom knew something was up and asked why I was back early and upset.
I told her what happened and, but for my dad’s superior strength, that bitter woman on the corner would have been up to her crooked, warty nose in murderous mama.
I, you see, was youngest among the three of us. My offense was being noticeably taller than them. Nothing more.
To this day I dread Halloween. But wait, there’s more.
One Halloween when our kids were very young and we lived in Grand Island, I costumed up and greeted our bell ringers as a festive zombie. For the first time since that youthful trauma I let my defenses down and had a blast on Halloween.
The very next morning I lost my job and found myself with no way to feed three hungry little mouths. Halloween had worked its evil again.
Years later while living in St. Edward where we owned Moseleys IGA, Halloween tradition was for local kids and young adult males to vandalize and generally terrorize their own community. Destruction was as substantial as it was predictable.
This miscreant behavior was getting worse each year to the point the fire department was out hosing down these idiots into the wee hours, trying to literally put a chill on their nonsense so that they might go home. Our local police officer had to be out in the thick of it, too, which left no one in our small station to answer the phone and relay incident reports to law enforcement over the radio.
So I volunteered to sit at the console and act as a pass through. My radio protocol for such as the universal 10-series (you know, 10-4, 10-22 and the like) was zero, but with the patience of police and deputies chasing all over the place in darkest night, we muddled through.
Good Wife Norma and I, for years and years, made it our rule to go somewhere – anywhere – on Halloween rather than be home. But we’re finally over that now.
So be not afraid. Bring your kids around. We’ll have the porch light on, big sappy grins on our faces and a bowl of assorted treats from which to choose.
And when it’s over, we’ll sigh in relief, tuck in the wiener dogs and totter off to bed.