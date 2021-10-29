Bewildered Boomer -- Why this old man cherishes Halloween each and every year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I, you see, was youngest among the three of us. My offense was being noticeably taller than them. Nothing more.

To this day I dread Halloween. But wait, there’s more.

One Halloween when our kids were very young and we lived in Grand Island, I costumed up and greeted our bell ringers as a festive zombie. For the first time since that youthful trauma I let my defenses down and had a blast on Halloween.

The very next morning I lost my job and found myself with no way to feed three hungry little mouths. Halloween had worked its evil again.

Years later while living in St. Edward where we owned Moseleys IGA, Halloween tradition was for local kids and young adult males to vandalize and generally terrorize their own community. Destruction was as substantial as it was predictable.

This miscreant behavior was getting worse each year to the point the fire department was out hosing down these idiots into the wee hours, trying to literally put a chill on their nonsense so that they might go home. Our local police officer had to be out in the thick of it, too, which left no one in our small station to answer the phone and relay incident reports to law enforcement over the radio.