Bewildered Boomer -- When it comes to Black Friday, count me out

I am patently unqualified to say this, but that’s never stopped me before so let’s forge ahead and declare ‘The ole Black Friday she ain’t what she used to be.’
My take on Black Friday is sketchy at best because I have participated in this annual Finkelstein’s Flea Market only once that I recall. Determined to buy one of a limited supply of some electronic gizmo – a laptop perhaps, but memory fades – I stood silent sentinel in line behind a pallet of the treasure I sought at Walmart. The pallet was all bound up in stretch wrap so there could be no pilferage ahead of the pre-advertised time of reveal.
When the clock struck the appointed hour a beleaguered store employee cut the encircling wrap and stepped away. Game on.
I got what I came for, but have not suffered the Black Friday ‘experience’ a single time since.
Therefore I have scant first-hand experience, however I nonetheless get the drift that Black Friday has become somewhat less pugilistic than in its prime. If I am wrong about this please let me know.
Do you notice more and more businesses advertising things like Black November, thus making their bargains available the month long? I do. There are other merchandising gambits to stretch Black Friday, to mold it into something more than a single, mind numbing, physically debilitating day.
I know there are folks – exclusively female for some reason – who embrace Black Friday to the point, in a case two on the tube, of wearing matching holiday outfits to fulfill the joyous theme. Some groups of sisters, mothers and daughters or lady friends hold years-long traditions of shopping together that are anticipated almost as if Black Friday itself was a national holiday.
Then, of course, we have the appearance and development of internet marketing.
It is unavoidable that COVID-driven online shopping would inevitably water down Black Friday. It could not possibly be otherwise. On top of which purchases made while seated at the computer have become ho-hum routine, even for old poops like me. COVID or no COVID.
And so I wonder: How was your Black Friday experience yesterday? Was it torturous. Was it delightful, all you dreamed? Or did you stay a safe distance away and keep your head down?
Yeah, that’s what I thought. Me, too.