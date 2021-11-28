Bewildered Boomer -- When it comes to Black Friday, count me out

I am patently unqualified to say this, but that’s never stopped me before so let’s forge ahead and declare ‘The ole Black Friday she ain’t what she used to be.’

My take on Black Friday is sketchy at best because I have participated in this annual Finkelstein’s Flea Market only once that I recall. Determined to buy one of a limited supply of some electronic gizmo – a laptop perhaps, but memory fades – I stood silent sentinel in line behind a pallet of the treasure I sought at Walmart. The pallet was all bound up in stretch wrap so there could be no pilferage ahead of the pre-advertised time of reveal.

When the clock struck the appointed hour a beleaguered store employee cut the encircling wrap and stepped away. Game on.

I got what I came for, but have not suffered the Black Friday ‘experience’ a single time since.

Therefore I have scant first-hand experience, however I nonetheless get the drift that Black Friday has become somewhat less pugilistic than in its prime. If I am wrong about this please let me know.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}