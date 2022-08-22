Bewildered Boomer -- When I am King of the World, you better stand back

Once you folks make me King of the World everything (well, maybe not everything) will be better.

• When I am King of the World, Red Lobster will re-open in Lincoln and be damn quick about it. I know Red Lobster remains in Grand Island and Kearney, but that doesn’t stop us from missing the one in Lincoln.

• Make me King and all weird viruses (whether from China or elsewhere), global pandemics, mask mandates and the like will be banned forthwith until forever. How many strains of Coronavirus has it been so far? And now we’re under siege from Monkey Pox. Really? Monkeypox? Of all the silly names. C’mon.

• When I am King no one – regardless of age, gender or blind political cultism both Red and Blue – will be permitted to slap the rest of us across our hind parts with endless ‘truths’ that are nothing more substantial than their personal biases.

• Along those same lines, when I am King, opinions may not be spoken aloud, scribed onto paper or pecked onto Facebook by the index fingers of any person who is willfully ignorant on the topic at hand and cannot for the life of them figure out whether to use ‘to’ or ‘too’ or ‘two’ never mind correctly render ‘WE THE PEOPLE!!!!!!’ with appropriate outrage. This applies to any topic, however fines are doubled in the cases of national affairs, religion, politics in all its toxic variations or the Huskers’ won/loss record under Scott Frost.

• When I am King of the World, KOLN/KGIN will never again be permitted to let some lame soccer match between teams whose names we cannot pronounce, played in Europe or somewhere utterly irrelevant to American sports, overrun 4:30 p.m. on a weekday and gnaw a bloody chunk out of Jeopardy!’s allotted half hour. Soccer! Can you believe it? I couldn’t either until I saw it play out through my very own fire-red, throbbing eye balls. Then what do they do? Reel off a mind-numbing, unbroken string of 15 straight commercials (sure we counted them, nothing else to do) before FINALLY letting us see the show that should have been on-screen the whole time. Of course by then Ken Jennings and the contestants were almost to Double Jeopardy! I tell ya, Good Wife Norma and I still wake up screaming in the night and the incident happened months ago.

• When I am King of the World there will be only one (1) password per human being. Your assigned ‘PW’ and mine will be absolutely secure, easy to recall and last to perpetuity. User names? Those shall be consigned to lie dormant at the bottom of the sea.

• As King of the World, I will cut the seasons back by fully half from four to only two: September for six months followed immediately by six straight months of October.

• When I am properly enshrined as King of the World, plastic water bottles will be banished from the globe as an unconscionable waste. Penalties will be double in recycling-starved York. Buy a dang reusable water bottle or lidded, insulated cup and refill it as needed. Easy-peasy. Yeah, I hear you over there in the corner asking if we have toss-‘em-in-the-trash drinking water bottles in our house? Yes, we do. Does it count that we feel real, real bad about it and are trying to do better? Yeah, didn’t think so.