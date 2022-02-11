Bewildered Boomer -- When bad things happen (or are done) to good people …

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On a more personal ‘why do bad things happen to good people’ note, my own 13-year-old granddaughter, Taya, is at the end of her second week sequestered in intensive care. She spent last week in the ICU at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Monday she was transported to Children’s Hospital at Omaha where she remains in intensive care.

Good Wife Norma has been in Kearney most of this week getting Taya’s little brother Johnny to school, basketball practice, keeping him fed and tending his every need. It’s what grandmas do best. Her call to duty and many more helping hands freed up our son and daughter-in-law to go to Omaha and stay with Taya, knowing Johnny was in good hands.

The problem is a severe case of pneumonia that refuses to release its grip on our lively young lady’s lungs.

Poor Taya has bravely soldiered on through enough blood draws to leave her feeling like a pin cushion and procedures that finally required insertion of a chest tube directly into the left lung where it has drained far too much fluid for the better part of her grueling, two-week test of a kid’s patience and character. Incredibly, a second tube was added this week.