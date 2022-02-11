Bewildered Boomer -- When bad things happen (or are done) to good people …

Sometimes life defies understanding.
For example, how is it possible to grasp the heartbreak, unfairness and waste of an intelligent, productive life, taken on purpose at the hands of a lesser human?
This is what we are still dealing with as the week ends because of the horrific and inexplicable decisions of one person that erased the present and future of an affable, educated math teacher and boys’ basketball coach. Help me process it if you can, because I am helpless to wrap my mind around what happened at the Delaware Avenue railroad crossing just up the street from my own home.
There is no upside to be found here, however small comfort may lie in how local folks have rallied to do what little they can. York Adopt a Pet launched a fundraiser to help obtain a new K-9 deputy to replace Nitro II, the dog that, trapped in the stolen vehicle, perished in the horror of this entirely intentional crash. Meanwhile at Hampton and elsewhere, similar efforts are gearing up to honor and remember Coach Kyle Ediger. This brilliant and talented young man was to be married soon; his whole life lay ahead which adds another level of heartbreak to this act of ultimate selfishness.
The name of the person who deliberately caused this incomprehensible loss will remain unspoken here.
On a more personal ‘why do bad things happen to good people’ note, my own 13-year-old granddaughter, Taya, is at the end of her second week sequestered in intensive care. She spent last week in the ICU at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Monday she was transported to Children’s Hospital at Omaha where she remains in intensive care.
Good Wife Norma has been in Kearney most of this week getting Taya’s little brother Johnny to school, basketball practice, keeping him fed and tending his every need. It’s what grandmas do best. Her call to duty and many more helping hands freed up our son and daughter-in-law to go to Omaha and stay with Taya, knowing Johnny was in good hands.
The problem is a severe case of pneumonia that refuses to release its grip on our lively young lady’s lungs.
Poor Taya has bravely soldiered on through enough blood draws to leave her feeling like a pin cushion and procedures that finally required insertion of a chest tube directly into the left lung where it has drained far too much fluid for the better part of her grueling, two-week test of a kid’s patience and character. Incredibly, a second tube was added this week.
We are so thankful for the marked improvement that’s been documented these last couple days. It seems chances are decent she might even be able to sleep in her own bed again by Monday or Tuesday. Our fingers are tightly crossed.
Though GWN and I hate what has happened to one we love unconditionally, we are proud as we can be of how she stood up to a medical crisis she neither asked for nor deserved.
Patience? Character? Taya possesses boatloads of both. We have seen it these past two weeks with our own eyes. Heard it with our own ears. She’s only 13, but this young lady has already proven herself to be an amazing human being.