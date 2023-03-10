Are you reading this paper on newsprint? If not that must be a digital device there in your hands.

Gotta be one or the other and increasingly it’s the latter. It sure is for me anyway.

Thursday morning while chatting with some folks to whom I served breakfast at McLean Beef a thoughtful fellow, upon learning of my 30 years in the news biz, asked if I thought we would even have newspapers in 10 years.

I believe the answer to his question is definitely a yes. Drilling down to whether there will still be ‘paper’ newspapers, however, is iffy. Ten years? Chances are decent. Twenty years? I count the printed product unlikely to survive that long.

What form newspaper content will continue to morph into over the next decade or two is an entirely different question. Let’s leave that worry for another day.

To my coffee buddies’ and other Baby Boomers’ distaste, digital news is taking over the business in a monumental way. It could not be more clear; electronic newspapers are here to stay.

The reasons are many, but mostly the new strategy, I believe, is ultimately about money.

Newsprint is outrageously expensive on the one hand and increasingly the chopping down of forests to make the stuff is a politically pariah.

Nearly everyone alive in the country already has one or more electronic devices in their hands at their own expense – laptop, cell phone or whatever. So why not save all the trouble and expense of printing presses and vats of ink, stop paying for people to operate them, porch delivery or endless U.S. Postal Service hoops and just shoot the whole mess on a moonbeam of modern technology?

This gentleman and a number of my coffee buddies crinkle their noses at this prospect, saying they like to sit with a cup of coffee in the recliner with an old-timey newspaper rustling in their lap.

That fulfills the nostalgia piece, but does nothing for the practical side.

Other than one admirable exception, I personally know of no one among the younger set who feels that way. That exception is our son Aaron and his family in Kearney. Bless their hearts; they still cleave faithfully to the value of an actual newspaper on the porch.

Now for a personal disclosure; the fact is even I have descended to the dark side in this matter.

Years ago, after endless, frustrating and unfixable porch delivery annoyances with our World-Herald subscription, I was firm in my resolve not to renew. We had papers in the street or on the porch roof. It was fully saturated on rainy days for lack of gumption to slide it into a plastic sleeve and occasionally we’d get the Lincoln Journal Star instead of the OWH.

Sure enough, a postcard arrived one day notifying me it was time to renew. I had been seething, grinding my teeth and relishing this straight-to-the-trash moment for ever so long.

But just as I was about to flick it into the wastebasket something caught my eye. Something about a digital-only subscription for waaaay less money.

Wait. What is this?

Long story short, I signed up. My relationship with the OWH improved immediately and remains in the pink.

Here’s the deal folks; your paper is never late or missing altogether, it’s not in the street or bushes or on the roof and it’s absolutely never dripping wet. Should the wiener dogs nudge you awake at 4 a.m. and you can’t go back to sleep no worries. Just settle into the recliner beneath the beloved afghan, pop open the laptop and read the paper in silence right then. No waiting for delivery, it’s been there and waiting for hours.

Print too small? Just bump up the size with your mouse. Same with the photos, which you will also find many times more colorful and dazzling than on newsprint, the paper industry’s lumpy equivalent of a towel.

Want to check back on something you read yesterday or last month or last year? It’s all at your fingertips, just look it up in the online archives.

Back in the day I had no use for any paper’s online edition because the individual stories and photos were scattered all over the place, not unlike clippings pinned randomly to a bulletin board.

Then came E-Edition digital newspapers and life became better instantly. You view each page in its entirety exactly as it appears on the printed product, thus continuity is the same.

Bottom line? Even 73-year-old Mose does not pick up a newspaper these days. Both the OWH and the News-Times come before my eyes on the very laptop screen upon which I am writing this column.

If you have not looked into an E-Edition subscription perhaps you should. It’s cheap, always reliable and, friends, it ain’t that hard. Don’t be scared, just open your mind enough to thoughtfully consider something new and check it out.

Even if you struggle at first, help is just a grandkid away.