Bewildered Boomer -- What I'd want for Christmas in a perfect world

• To not have suffered an encounter with a deaf and fellow senior citizen wiener dog and broken a hip last June. As the year ends it’s back to three days a week therapy trying to tighten up my girthy tush. Turns out new hip parts move better and more comfortably when the adjacent cheeks are strong. Who knew?

• The return of civil discourse in our society. You know what I mean, don’t try to say you don’t.

• For writers to stop using the word ‘that’ gratuitously in their stories. “I heard that the reason that dogs bite is that they are all mean.” Arrggg! Please try this. “I heard the reason dogs bite is they are all mean.” It’s an editor thing.

• For Christmas I want Mr. Evil Vladimir Putin to leave the damn Ukrainians alone. What a horror of a human being he is. Couldn’t defeat them militarily so now he’s flattening as much of his victim country’s infrastructure as possible in the teeth of winter. It’s a blatant attempt to starve and freeze the civilian population and bend them to his will. Surely there’s at least one terminally ill Russian super-patriot over there with a spare bullet in his pocket.

• In another ongoing human crisis, I sure would solve the border crossing disaster if I could. I have no idea how to make it right – a puzzlement clearly shared by our federal and state governments. A news show on the tube said 2,500 folks crossed the Rio Grande at El Paso in a single day this week, the bulk fleeing either gratuitous drug cartel violence from which not a single soul is safe, or economies incapable to sustain families. This debacle is the poster child of all ‘damned if we do, damned if we don’t’ scenarios. The situation stinks equally on both sides of the river.

• I would have Santa heat our triple, attached garage if this were a perfect world. I’m too cheap to pay for it and much too incompetent to do the work myself. I am utterly unworthy … but still.

• Wouldn’t it be great if we opened a package that contained one (1) password that opened everything we do online? You’d get one. I’d get one. They would be different of course and by some miracle absolutely scam proof. What a wonderful ‘key of life’ that would be.

• My Christmas list in that impossibly elusive perfect world has to include the personal ability to choose the wind speed any given day. Which given day, you ask? Any day I feel the urge to load up the boat and head for the lake. Last spring was a torture I wish never to experience again. April and May, historically two of the best months to get out there fishing, were knocked flat by strong, relentless winds. And not just a little bit, either. We had howling wind day after day after day in early spring. By the time volatility settled and stability returned in June, I found myself short a functioning right hip. That was it; season over. So cruel.

• Finally, my utopian Santa list must include a cable TV package that offers two channels at a minimum. Unlikely though it seems, she would have us believe Spectrum has an array that delivers only HGTV. Period. Nothing else. At least it seems like that at our house.