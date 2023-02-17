We woke up Thursday morning, looked out and — just like that — Nebraska was back. The real Nebraska. The pre-climate change Nebraska.

It was a pain, literally, as these creaky old bones wrestled with the Big Bad Snow Blower over the curb sidewalks of a corner lot and a three-car driveway.

The gimpy hip, bum knee and cramping back spasms were not fun, but after a heating pad break the mess was cleaned up.

Speaking of wrestling, the state tournament was to be our destination Thursday morning with a departure date of 7 a.m. for the trip to the CHI Health Center (or whatever they named it this year) in Omaha.

Sports editor Christian Horn planned to load up in my truck for the annual trek to this major event, but I pulled the plug.

Every school in our end of the state seemed to be shut down and travel was not advised. A snow emergency was declared in Lincoln where accidents were reported all over town.

State wrestling is a three-day event so it seemed to this wise old owl the best move would be to set testosterone aside and live to wrestle another day. We still had two days left after all.

The 4WD truck was full of gas with a couple 5-gallon buckets of sand lashed down in the bed and ready to meet the challenge; or make a heroic effort at the very least. But it just didn’t add up on the common sense meter, so we followed along from home on trackwrestling.com.

Time was the News-Times moved heaven and earth to get photos of every single kid from our coverage area that made it to state. This was not only admirable, but semi-justifiable in those days when we were allowed to sell images on our website.

We did the same at state track where it was typical for three of us to be there while much larger papers – presumably with many more state qualifiers – sent one photographer and one writer.

Our sports staff has always tried to get as many photos of ‘our’ kids in the paper or at least online as humanly possible.

But the rules have changed. No longer are we permitted by the legal beagles upstream to share photos of your kids lest, one supposes, some slime ball might try to pull something.

So now the usefulness of our photos is limited to how ever many we can wedge into the paper itself. This restriction is not only frustrating for us, but most likely disappointing to parents … and grandparents … and aunts … an uncles.

Another thing these new restrictions do, however, is make it easier to make the decision not to drive straight into the teeth of a major winter storm like the one we all were faced with Thursday morning.

So Christian and I decided to ‘adapt and overcome’ as they say in the Army.

What if Thursday we monitor all our wrestlers, including three girls this year, in real time online and crank out a first-day account for Friday’s paper with some file photos?

Then we load up and head for Omaha Friday morning after the storm blows out and our friends in the large machines get a crack at the roads. This gives us in-person stories and state tourney photos for Saturday’s paper.

Under this new, revised strategy we could and probably would drive back to Omaha again Saturday for the blood-and-guts and medal rounds. That way Tuesday’s paper (earlier than Tuesday online) would have a ‘live feel’ of relevance, too.

Will our emergency, seat-of-the-pants re-think work? Hard telling, but If not we can always invent Plan C.