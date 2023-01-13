Bewildered Boomer -- Wait. What did we decide I was going to write about again?

Oh, yeah, now I remember; we were going to discuss memory loss and general cognitive decline. Specifically mine.

This is a deeply personal issue, but I’m a self-deprecating ‘laugh at myself’ kinda guy, always have been.

I find it increasingly difficult at 73 to conceal my own growing slippage and for years have taken two (count ‘em, two) prescription pills a day trying to hold off the inevitable. Specific examples are abundant, obvious and sometimes weirdly entertaining. More on that later.

At first the frailty of age was an asset, one I played like a fiddle. Did I get your name wrong or forget it altogether? Did you notice me wandering a parking lot in obvious search of my vehicle or standing in the grocery store trying to conjure what I went there for in the first place? My response became easy: Shrug, grin sheepishly and mutter, “It’s hell to get old.”

The embarrassing truth is I suffered those exact same lapses in my 50s and 60s. The difference then? I could hide them; almost always catching myself in the nick of time. Lately, I deploy this ready-made ‘over the hill’ excuse disquietingly often.

But still there can be no question how this will end for me. Remember that simple acuity screening Trump was so proud to have passed? I flunked the same test. Twice. My fate is sealed by genetic predisposition alone, never mind what other short-circuits are sparking above these liver-spotted ears.

The old grey matter it ain’t what it used to be … and never will be again. But as people say when circumstances cannot be changed: It is what it is.

That said, do not cry for me. I’m a far shot from a goner, still able to do what I need to do and get where I need to get (praise God for luck and the military for GPS technology).

Why do I bring this up today? Very recently a pair of nerve-shattering incidents brought the certainty of my end into close focus.

The other day in Grand Island we needed to visit our cell phone, TV and internet provider. The staffed office in GI is our only ‘human’ option since the corporate suits, protecting a mountainous bottom line no doubt, pulled the plug on their own staff and shuttered our local storefront.

I punched the address for Verizon in the GPS and drove straight there without mishap. Upon being greeted, I began to unload questions and a couple mild complaints. The nice fellow asked my name and said, “Let me find your account.” After what seemed a long time over the keyboard he looked up, puzzled. That was the precise moment the light finally clicked on and I (sheesh!) realized we aren’t a Verizon customer anymore. Switched internet, phone and TV to Spectrum in a bundle years ago. Awkward.

Then, the death blow.

Idling away last Sunday evening, enveloped by the out-sized recliner upstairs I mindlessly (as will soon be obvious) surfed YouTube and dozed. HGTV, as always, prattled away on Good Wife Norma’s television. Much too late reality dawned; I had absent-mindedly missed that week’s episode of Yellowstone. Missed it twice in fact. Infinitely worse, it was the cymbals crashing crescendo. The mid-season finale. I have endured long days and deep nights plugged into mind-numbing, full-weekend Yellowstone marathons for years. Can you imagine? So here I sit, twisting in Yellowstone limbo.

I told you it was serious, but you didn’t believe me, did you? Well, fellow Yellowstone addicts, what have you to say about my sorry state now?