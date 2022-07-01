Bewildered Boomer -- Two full weeks in, the once old/now brand-new hip is on the mend

The first tumble was two weeks ago today in the late afternoon on the driveway. The second came the following Monday afternoon.

The diagnosis? The right hip was broken the first time, then smooshed the second. Surgery followed the Tuesday morning after Father’s Day. As I bet you can guess the holiday had little to recommend it this year. The next day, Wednesday at 5 p.m., I was in a wheelchair en route to the parking lot.

A FHR (insider lingo for full hip replacement) was required, leaving me a creaking, used-up 1949 original equipment hip on the left with a shiny 2022 model under full warranty on the right.

Observations and experiences these past couple weeks are many so I thought to perhaps share a couple today.

First, a disclaimer; I do not pretend to be ‘special’ for having hip surgery or to have suffered any more than anyone else as a result. I swear a fella can’t sling a dead cat these days without slapping somebody sporting a new knee or hip. I am nary a whit more brave or tough than any one of them.

Trouble is, I don’t know anything about your new joint. So we’re stuck having a little fun poking at mine.

One thing I learned and will never forget is how to rate my pain. The kind folks at York General must have asked, “How would you rate your pain right now on a scale of 1-10?” a dozen times a day. The following proved enlightening; caught like a crab on its back in that narrow bathroom, there was no way to get up save use my 240-plus pounds to force the hip enough to roll over.

Those few eye-watering moments taught me where to find ‘10’ on the pain meter and set of such wailing and howling as no one has ever heard from me before in all my soon-to-be 73 years.

The post-surgery period included an unforgettable demonstration of the power of morphine and oxycodone. This lesson came hard when the heavy-hitter, post-surgery meds lost their grip toward evening the day of surgery.

That is how I found out I wasn’t so tough and manly and unphased by this little procedure as I had been leading myself to believe.

Right now, today, Good Wife Norma and I seem to be ahead of the curve. No more narcotics, just a Tylenol when I feel pinch and ache mode coming on. They won’t let me toss aside the walker for a couple weeks, probably more, but that’s little burden in the wake of such rending surgery.

We made and survived a run to Kearney and back at midweek, though the right side did light up a bit from the leg being folded like a jackknife for a couple hours at a time.

Shucks, I’m even back at coffee with the Congress of Old Poops long about 9-ish at Grand Central. Not up for the boat just yet, just too unstable of a platform. But I can see that day coming, too. Maybe there will be some late summer and fall fishing around the corner.

Here’s one piece of advice in parting. If you have had FHR maybe don’t watch a close-up, living-color video of one on YouTube.

This tip goes double for those of you who need one … but haven’t had it yet.