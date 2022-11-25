Bewildered Boomer -- Time to give our lives over to the Duttons . . . again

It’s finally here. Season five of Yellowstone is what I’m talkin’ ‘bout.

Are you a slobbering disciple of all things Dutton family? No? Well I unapologetically am.

This Paramount Network series is said by some (its own ads for one) to be the most popular show on all of television. I don’t doubt it, but I don’t bet on it either.

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, the protective family patriarch and ‘to the death’ defender of the Yellowstone ranch; but not necessarily in that order.

My take on the characters and dialogue of Yellowstone run contrary to many, including Good Wife Norma. She cannot (will not?) peer beyond the F-word carpet bombing in writer Taylor Sheridan’s otherwise brilliant scripts. I understand an element of gritty language in the Wild West, even of today, but so much is a distraction. It’s not beyond Beth Dutton, John’s devious and manipulative daughter who hissed “I am the snake” this very week, to stitch three F-bombs into a single sentence. Such is her character’s fondness for this specific verbal expectoration.

Aside from that the characters, even Beth, are deep and intelligently developed. The show flows – oh my does it flow – on multiple tangents simultaneously.

The child actors are amazingly talented and the Native influence, both considerable and respectful, in the plot is depicted wonderfully.

Violence? Oh, yeah. You get Yellowstone you get violence. But c’mon. These people are at constant war as those who would wrest the landed empire from them launch constant attacks.

Four seasons are complete and, though I feel a little awkward admitting this, fact is I’ve seen every single one of the four-year catalog of episodes more than once each – most many more. Only three shows in I’m already dreading the season finale.

There seem to be so few each season which is torturous. When it’s over the wait for the next installment drags something awful.

Permit me to admit right up front that I am, and always have been, a moth to the light for certain programs which, for whatever reason, caught my fancy over the decades. Whether it was the Roadrunner of the Saturday morning cartoon period, the Lone Ranger, Rawhide, NYPD Blue or Boston Legal, I’ve always been fiercely dedicated to my ‘flavor of the month’ program, whatever it might be at the time. Can’t lie; the word ‘obsession’ comes to mind.

So for today and the foreseeable future my ‘flavor’ will be Yellowstone and don’t even try to make me feel guilty about it.

GWN and I had the great privilege to live a number of years in the same region in which the Duttons reside, which is to say northwest Wyoming into Montana. That is no doubt a big piece of why the goings-on of Yellowstone captivates me more than you. The town names are places we’ve been. The mountain scenery is the same. Horses. Bears. Wolves. Bad guys. A gun – or two - in every glovebox.

Major plot twists revolve around the immediate proximity to Yellowstone National Park, which the ranch borders and over the hill from which we lived.

They even properly pronounce Absaroka (ab-ZORE-ku) if you can believe that.

Yellowstone seems to me a bit like math in junior high; fall behind and you might never catch up. To this also, mine is a voice of experience.

All of this is to explain why I was left no choice but to bid adieu from a lovely dinner party Sunday evening in time to race home and tune in.

Good Wife Norma caught a ride later.