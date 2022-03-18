Bewildered Boomer -- They're baaaaack!

It’s here boys and girls. Prime crane time. That’s what I’m talkin’ bout’.

If you’ve lived in these parts more than a year then you know all about the Sandhill crane migration that has happened every March along the Platte from west of Aurora to North Platte for millennia. These birds are one of the few truly prehistoric species that remain among us almost entirely as they were in pre-history.

This is said to be one of the most monumental animal migrations on the planet today. Birds fly from Central and South America – and who knows where else – to the Arctic breeding grounds. They make this journey each and every year … can you imagine that. The greatest congregation of these magnificent creatures happens nowhere else on planet earth except right smack dab in our backyard.

So you are aware of their presence – especially from Grand Island to Kearney – but do you enjoy them? Appreciate them? Take so much as a single morning or evening – never mind an entire day – to drive right down the road a few miles and give this spectacle a look-see?

Odds are you have not. I know this because every time I go out ‘craning’ there are always more folks from Omaha, Lincoln and out of state than license plates from local counties. The prize is watching a half-million-plus birds eat, loaf, fly overhead in great waves, sleep on mid-river sandbars and perform a chorus of primal music before resuming their journey.

If you have ever heard a few hundred cranes calling in unison you will not forget the sound. Ever. It is haunting, but in a good way.

As you read this on Saturday, I will be on the way to Kearney where I will pick up a camera from a repair shop, then slowly ‘crane’ my way back to York. It will take all day. Won’t be home until long after dark.

Here is a tip or two, though there are a slew of folks more well-versed in the migration that I.

Early morning – be there in the dark and waiting when it happens – and again in the last couple hours of the day is when you want to be on the river. Cranes lifting from the water and rising into the sunrise is breathtaking. If you get lucky and catch a sky smeared in pastel colors, even better. When you find a great place be sure to return and stake out a spot before sunset. Huge birds in full voice flying in silhouette across the sunset on their return to roost at the river must be seen to be believed.

During the day, troll the country roads south of and parallel to the river from Kearney all the way to Grand Island looking for birds in the fields loading up on grub. DO NOT block traffic. If you do the rest of us will curse your house. Locals who live down there, trying to get around making a living and raising kids, are liable to get up in your grill and rightly so. It’s a pain, but stay alert to other motorists and do the right thing anyway. If a car is approaching from either direction … get a move on before they get there.

Here’s the bottom line. You have to get off your duff, scare up some binoculars, a spotting scope or camera if you have or can borrow of that stuff and go poke around. No optics or camera? Go anyway.

Any kind of internet search of how, when and where to view cranes in Nebraska will bury you in advice and adventure options. Next pick one … or two … or three.

Have fun out there. Be on your best behavior and don’t do anything to disturb the birds. You’re welcome.