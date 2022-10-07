Bewildered Boomer -- They said I would know when it's time . . .

The clock never stops ticking and it has tick/tocked a lot since July 10, 1949.

Proof of age reared its unwelcome head again on Tuesday of this week.

Having peeked ahead and noted the weatherman’s promise of a pleasant fall afternoon coming Tuesday, I invited Good Wife Norma on a little adventure … ‘little’ being the operative word as events would prove.

We could tow the boat to Yankee Hill, I suggested, and make a fall, most likely final run at fishing this year.

So we set out (for just the second time all season), but not until I had to hook up and charge all four 12-volt batteries the 24 hours previous.

But wait, do those trailer tires look a little anemic? “Squishy,” was her reply.

So to Casey’s we went to air up the tires. Actually just ‘tire’. No way to get the passenger side within reach of the hose. Sigh this again. So we snuck in the back way to Penner’s and borrowed a squirt of air to inflate the passenger side.

Do you sense a disquieting trend evolving? We did too, yet foolishly pressed on.

Unloading our aluminum tub went swell. GWN and I have, if nothing else, finally mastered the ramp.

In this week’s excursion a couple hours was more than enough to suffer.

Wrestling the MotorGuide Xi5 bow-mounted trolling motor I’ve come to despise into the water takes both of us. The locking mechanism does not release unless I stand on the gunnel which risks a ‘man overboard’ crisis.

Plus the damn speed and direction controls won’t stay where I set them, so there’s that, too. Arrgghhh!

Rigging up rods and reels is increasingly impossible in the face of hand and finger dexterity lost to arthritis set afire by an ill-advised attempt to become the oldest meat cutter in history.

S0 while endlessly patient GWN was trying to help me wrestle a couple lines in the water I had the aforementioned demon trolling motor set on dead slow speed. Dead slow turned out to be fortuitous when it decided to turn and drive us straight into the rocks of a jetty.

First we knew of this was the sound of crunching and grinding followed by being jolted from our seats.

And, as you no doubt already predicted, zero fish. Not a bump.

We (read: I) left this same boat lying like a beached walrus on the concrete of a ramp last year in just one example (there are so, so many others) of escalating incompetence.

This nautical helplessness from a guy who has been in and around boats since his dad took him aboard a leaky wooden vessel in the 50s. But age-related mental acuity slippage and nonexistent patience are daily visitors now.

Too often in the past couple years, GWN’s idyllic afternoons afloat have been ruined by carpet bomb cursing that’s out of my control.

What to do Tuesday?

First was to load up and scamper to the Denton Daily Double, there to sip a brace of prime gin and tonics while waiting to be fed.

The big picture?

I can’t believe I’m even thinking this, yet I am: Perhaps it’s time to shine the beast up, stick and ad online and set about finding it a new home.

I hear tell of guides on the legendary walleye lakes just over the border in South Dakota known to take old dudes fishing for money. Who knew? Word is you just drive up there. They handle everything. Even fillet your fish.

If indeed that time has come, sign me up.