In recent bone-numbing days I’ve been heard to offer all my golden treasure in exchange for just one week of being warm; inside or out, sun or shade.

Turned out my resources, treasure-wise, are not great. Certainly well short of adequate to purchase such a miracle as even a single week of bearable warmth during February in Nebraska. So my generous offer was rendered null and void from the get-go.

Still, wouldn’t it be nice. As this is written Thursday, folks tell me it will be better by Saturday and Sunday. This not the ‘better’ I crave. What I pine for is mid-70s with a gentle breeze and the crappie biting. You know, luxurious and all-enveloping.

So there I sat trying to evoke sympathy over my sorry state and also yours when comes a tap on the door last Sunday.

It was Jason, our hail storm general contractor, who had come to let us know a crew would be here the next morning to install replacement steel siding on the north and west walls of our house.

We found this news semi-shocking in light of single-digit temperatures compounded by sub-zero wind chills and none of it expected to become bearable for days.

But sure enough, come Monday morning we began to hear rending sounds on the west end. It was cold to the point of paralyzing, yet here was a gentleman peeling off our dented siding.

And so it was true. A crew of just three folks – a man, his wife and his brother – were fixin’ to tear into it right then.

A pickup truck left idling, presumably to serve as a warming hut, was piled into occasionally, but for the most part they soldiered on until the walls were stripped bare. Installation of the new siding was Tuesday.

Do you remember how gawd-awful cold it was here on those two days? Truly coma-inducing is what it was.

And yet these good folks took nary a single backward step until the work was completed and clean-up done.

The nails were all driven in the old-fashioned way with hammers, if you can even imagine a thing like that. I tell you, it was something.

We were told it might be Thursday by the time they were done, but by Tuesday evening we were waving our goodbye thank-yous.

These folks are made of sterner stuff than me and they rubbed it right in my nose.

I admire them so much, yet there’s a bit of resentment in there, too. These are hard-working people out there – lots and lots of them -- who make it awkward for slugs like me to whine and complain when weather or aches and pains or the price of gas or poor fishing make things tough.

These folks legitimately make me look a dreg by comparison to them, yet I persist in reveling in self-pity. Why? Force of habit one supposes. Plus, after so many decades as an unapologetic slacker everyone, even you I bet, expects it of me.