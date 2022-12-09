Bewildered Boomer -- These 'artsy' kids have got it goin' on right here in York

I wonder how aware you are of the arts at York High School. I bet you’re not as tuned in as I am (current parents excepted) because it isn’t in your job description like it is in mine and has been for three decades.

First, what are the arts?

There’s more in this category of extra-curriculars than you might imagine. The list runs to drama and vocal music, instrumental music, speech and visual arts.

The topic comes to mind this week because recent coverage for this newspaper took me to performances of the one-act play, plus vocal and instrumental music.

In warmer times on this year’s calendar you’d have found me in Kearney covering the Marching Dukes at state band. The judges loved their show and rated them high as it gets. As an aside, the classy new uniforms blew everyone out of their socks.

Vocal music is excellent at all levels here, most recently for both nights of the Chamber Singers Madrigal Dinner. The event sold out the Methodist Church’s new addition for both performances.

Good Wife Norma and I enjoyed a king, a queen and all manner of dukes, duchesses, ladies-in-waiting, jesters, minstrels and more; all garbed in royal raiment. The meal was tasty, the skits funny and the music exceptionally well done.

Earlier, I was there for the inaugural performance of this year’s competitive one-act play ‘Bullets over Broadway,’ a hilarious screenplay from comic genius Woody Allen.

Since then the season played out until now it’s time for the state championships in Norfolk. The evolution of each year’s production from that first performance, essentially a public dress rehearsal, to the polished final product is always remarkable. The kids are clamoring to be involved and more than a hundred of them typically dive in; whether onstage as actors or behind the scenes tending to lights, sound, wardrobe, hair, makeup, set management and myriad other duties required to do what York one-act does.

And what the Dukes ‘do’ is win state title after state title over years of time. To say York High is the statewide Class B powerhouse in one-act play competition understates the case.

One season the NSAA enrollment numbers bumped York up from Class B to Class A. No matter, our local kids still took second against the largest high schools in the state.

It has been my great honor to photograph, write about and appreciate our actors, student choirs and bands, of which there are many at the high school and middle school.

Student visual artists don’t perform on stage, but if you have been fortunate to wander through a static art exhibit outside the theater doors at York High you are well aware of the amazing talent we possess in that discipline, too.

Speech offers wonderful life skill benefits to kids for how it teaches and nurtures the ability to stand and deliver in front of a friendly audience … never mind a stern, scary, scribbling judge.

I will never be a silky smooth orator; my best and most comfortable vessel for expression remains fingers on a keyboard. But school plays, small groups in vocal music and speech, plus drum major duties fronting the Marching Orioles of director and still friend Russ Workman at Genoa High School in the 60s, made this born introvert (diagnosis confirmed in personality tests) more comfortable when ‘out and about’ among good folks like you than would ever have been possible otherwise.

So there you have it; my one-old-man fanfare to the arts.

Mose says, “Check it out.” You will not be sorry. Promise.