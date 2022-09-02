Bewildered Boomer -- The Wiener Dog Chronicles, Vol. XXXVII

It has been a lengthy interval between wiener dog updates, though some might suggest not lengthy enough.

But let’s ignore the tube dog naysayers and power right ahead with updates on the elegant (but foul breathed) Daphne and the equally halitosis-afflicted tomboy Ebby.

Some of you may not know our Annie was severely crippled by arthritis in her spine and had to be put down several months ago. Sadly, no reports on her will be forthcoming.

The remaining brace of over-the-hill doxies and their creaking human antagonists continue to paddle on despite the senior citizen double-whammy of physical deterioration compounded by general mental decay.

Ebby became hard of hearing perhaps a year ago. Her condition has since degenerated to profound deafness. Time was her attention could be gained with a couple sharp claps of the hands, but not even that aggressive tactic works anymore. These days one must touch her, gently of course, with the tip of a shoe, or a size 14 sandal in my case, to let her know it’s you.

This olfactory flaw makes potty time a bit of a challenge, but we puddle through.

She also hacks some from what we and the vet fear to be a slowly collapsing trachea. No visible discomfort or pain so far and treatment has helped her a lot, but we’re unnerved by the trend.

Daphne remains frightened of everything just like always. A workman in the house sets her into a spasm of barking and unstoppable trembling that will not be calmed until an hour after the work is complete and the intruder routed.

As I write this she is bonded to my thigh in the recliner while our new bathroom exhaust fan is being installed to the accompaniment of much sawing, hammering and drilling.

Daphne has a number of other annoying habits, including an aversion to men, including me sometimes. All of our decades-long string of tube dogs has been of the rescue variety and it’s obvious she has suffered some sketchy treatment by one or more males before we could get to her.

She also exhibits a semi-frequent deep sneeze; however medicine helps to mitigate that condition.

Daphne is without doubt our serial yapper. Often to the point of annoyance on Norma’s part and snot-slinging rage on mine; say when I am trying to edit copy or scratch out a column against deadline.

HGTV + yapping mutts + phone calls + HGTV + doorbells + yapping mutts + general intolerance + sleep deprivation + HGTV + zero patience + yapping mutts = surly behavior from this moldy curmudgeon.

The most concerning ‘big picture’ lifestyle challenge the dogs present is how they hamstring us. This is especially troublesome now that in retirement we both have all options open for travel in the name of grandkid worship, periodic field trips to Branson and Yellowstone, fishing excursions and the like.

A monumental mitigating factor in loosening our wiener dog shackles lies in the fact we are blessed with a niece and a years-long succession of wonderfully responsible, kind and gentle Rauert sisters, all of whom ride to our rescue and save the day any time they can.

Bless you all, each and every one.

This assistance is critical because GWN and I do not, will not, travel with the wieners. Ever. We may be crazy, but we ain’t dumb.

On balance we get along day to day fairy well, I suppose, all inherent doxie disadvantages considered.

There could, I suppose, be others, but I am uniquely positioned to report the one universally recognized upside of wiener dogs. They poop small. We take our joy where we find it.